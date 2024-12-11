Michael Jackson ONE™ BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL ENHANCES BELOVED PRODUCTION WITH THRILLING NEW ADDITIONS

New Technical Upgrades Create an Expanded Immersive Experience

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Images and sizzle reel can be found here: https://spaces.hightail.com/space/y6p7UVsAnU Michael Jackson ONE™ at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino continues to push boundaries with its groundbreaking production by introducing advanced technological elements, alongside the addition of new acts and fresh costumes. Fans from around the world will be enveloped in a reimagined version of the iconic production that further melds modern technology and the legacy of Michael Jackson to create a truly one-of-a-kind production.The state-of-the-art theater comes to life further with brand-new high-tech drones and digital panels, ensuring guests are completely immersed in a sensory journey that brings every moment to life around them. Audiences can expect newly designed costumes, some new choreography and an innovative new act making this electric production an even more must-see show. Set to a soundtrack full of the King of Pop’s greatest hits including “Billie Jean”, “Thriller,” “Beat It” and “Smooth Criminal,” Michael Jackson ONE™ will now spotlight an additional fan-favorite song.Mike Newquist, President of the Resident & Affiliate Shows Divisions at Cirque du Soleil, emphasized the importance of continuous innovation, "These new upgrades allow us to expand upon our storytelling. We're always seeking ways to keep the show fresh and exciting for our audiences, making sure each performance leaves a lasting, profound impression."Performing more than 4,500 shows to more than 5.5 million guests since opening, the ever-evolving production continues to weave together cutting-edge technology with the artistry of live performers, introducing new elements that seamlessly blend together. Michael Jackson ONE performs Thursday – Monday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. and has recently extended its contract at Mandalay Bay through 2030. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit cirquedusoleil.com/michael-jackson-one Follow along on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok to stay up to date on the production’s latest content.MEDIA CONTACTSAlyssa WeaverKirvin Doak CommunicationsAWeaver@kirvindoak.comAnn PaladieCirque du SoleilAnn.paladie@cirquedusoleil.comAbout Cirque du Soleil Entertainment GroupCirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. Building on four decades of pushing the boundaries of the imagination, the artistic entertainment company brings its creative approach to a large variety of artistic forms such as live shows, multimedia productions, long-from content, music, immersive experiences, and special events. Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group celebrates 40 years of defying reality, defining entertainment, and illuminating the world through art and creativity. Since its creation in 1984, more than 400 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs more than 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from more than 80 different nationalities. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit cirquedusoleil.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.