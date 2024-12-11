SPACES4LEARNING LAUNCHES REDESIGNED WEBSITE

Spaces4Learning

Spaces4Learning, the publication impacting k-12 & higher-education environments, is pleased to announce the redesign of its website, spaces4learning.com.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spaces4Learning , the publication impacting k-12 & higher-education environments, a part of Converge360 , a division of 1105 Media , is pleased to announce the redesign of its website, spaces4learning.com.“With this new design we are emphasizing the visual elements that bring spaces to life for our audience,” said Rhea Kelly, Editor in Chief. “From the gallery feel on our home page to slide shows within our articles, we are creating more ways for readers to engage and be inspired by the learning spaces we cover.”The new streamlined redesign provides readers—executive-, purchasing- and specifier-level decision-makers—with easier and more efficient access to the news, resources and product information they need to make purchasing decisions for their schools and colleges.“We’ve also increased navigability with new portal pages that pull together multimedia content on specific topics and types of spaces,” Kelly said. “Whether you’re looking for breaking news, how-tos or project spotlights, there are multiple was to explore and discover new ideas and gain new insights.”The redesigned website can be viewed at spaces4learning.com###About Converge360For more than two decades, our readers have trusted our B2B industry insights and expert editorial voice in the areas of education, enterprise IT and development, safety, security, and the channel. We bring our clients top-quality programs tailored to meet the nuanced needs of their businesses and connect them with the high-level, experienced professionals they want to reach.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.