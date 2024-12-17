Key Housing Announces January Getaway Featured Listing for Pasadena Short Term Rentals

Key Housing Connections Inc. specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like Pasadena.

Bell Pasadena exemplifies the perfect Southern California retreat for business travelers in January.” — Bob Lee

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Key Housing is delighted to announce its January 2025 Featured Getaway, focused on business travelers seeking to combine fantastic winter weather with business travel to the Los Angeles basin. Perfectly blending business and pleasure, the designated property offers business travelers a chance to capitalize on Pasadena ’s mild January weather while enjoying top-tier accommodations.“Bell Pasadena exemplifies the perfect Southern California retreat for business travelers in January,” stated Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. “With its luxurious amenities, prime location, and Pasadena’s unbeatable winter weather, it offers the ideal setting for combining work and leisure in style. For this reason, we have selected 'Bell Pasadena' as our featured listing for the winter getaway season in 2025.”More details can be read at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/bell-pasadena/ and at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-city/pasadena/ for the city of Pasadena, county of Los Angeles. January is an ideal time to visit Pasadena, with average daytime highs of 68°F (20°C) and cool evenings around 43°F (6°C). The city’s Mediterranean climate makes it a refreshing winter escape for professionals seeking to combine work with leisure. Known for its dramatic views of the San Gabriel Mountains, Pasadena features iconic attractions such as the Norton Simon Museum ( https://www.nortonsimon.org/ ), Old Town Pasadena’s charming shops and dining, and the renowned Rose Bowl Stadium. The city’s walkable neighborhoods and convenient public transportation make it easy to balance work commitments with leisure pursuits.BELL PASADENA: LUXURY LIVING IN CORPORATE SHORT TERM HOUSINGLocated on East Foothill Boulevard at 3330 E Foothill Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107, Bell Pasadena offers furnished studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments that redefine short-term housing. Each unit is thoughtfully designed with gourmet kitchens featuring stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and spacious islands, providing a home-away-from-home experience that surpasses hotel accommodations. With in-unit washers and dryers, walk-in closets, and private balconies in select units, Bell Pasadena caters to the modern professional’s every need.The community amenities further elevate the living experience. Residents can unwind in the resort-inspired pool, barbecue with colleagues at the outdoor grilling area, or relax by the outdoor fireplace with dramatic mountain views. A cardio theater and pet spa add convenience for health-conscious and pet-friendly travelers, while 24-hour package lockers and electric vehicle charging stations ensure seamless day-to-day living.Pasadena’s proximity to Los Angeles makes it an excellent base for professionals conducting business across Southern California. The city is also home to numerous conferences and events throughout the year, ensuring that business travelers have access to key networking opportunities. Bell Pasadena’s convenient location next to the Metro Gold Line and within walking distance of grocery stores, restaurants, and retail outlets ensures that everything a traveler needs is right at their fingertips.ABOUT KEY HOUSINGBased in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. ( https://www.keyhousing.com/ ) specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today!Key Housing(800) 989-0410

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.