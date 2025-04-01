Jason McDonald Consulting Announces Successful Conclusion of SEO, Social Media, and Advertising Course

Jason McDonald is an expert witness for SEO, Google Ads, & social media. Learn practical digital marketing skills from his Stanford Continuing Studies course.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jason McDonald Consulting, a top-rated Expert Witness Consultancy focused on SEO, Google Ads, and Social Media at https://www.jasonmcdonald.org , is proud to announce the successful conclusion of his ten-week digital marketing course at Stanford Continuing Studies.“I absolutely love teaching this course for Stanford Continuing Studies,” explained Jason McDonald, CEO of the Consultancy, “I gain so much from the student / participants. Many are entrepreneurs or Silicon Valley types working on startups, many work at key companies, and quite a few are improving their job skills. My goal is to empower them with a basic survey of SEO, Google Ads, and Social Media Marketing, both organic and paid.”Persons who want to review the course, or get an alert for the summer session should visit https://www.jasonmcdonald.org/training/ . The course will be offered next in late June, 2025.expert witness and ethics in SEO, Google Ads, and social mediaHere is more information on this release. Digital marketing is based on three interrelated topics: SEO (Search Engine Optimization), Google Ads (including YouTube), and social media marketing across platforms (both organic and paid). The Stanford Continuing Studies course on SEO, Social Media, and Google Ads is designed for corporate marketers and professionals looking to develop practical, job-ready skills in digital marketing. The course covers essential strategies for improving search rankings, running effective paid ad campaigns, and leveraging social media for brand growth. With a focus on real-world application, students learn how to implement SEO best practices, optimize Google Ads for maximum ROI, and create data-driven social media strategies—all with the goal of driving measurable business results.THREE CORE TOPICS IN ONE COURSESEO, Social Media Marketing, and Ads are three core pillars of digital marketing, each serving a unique purpose in building an online presence and driving business growth. Search Engine Optimization (SEO) ( https://www.jasonmcdonald.org/seo-consultant ) is the process of optimizing a website to rank higher on search engines like Google. This involves refining website structure, improving content for relevant keywords, and earning backlinks to increase visibility in organic search results. The goal of SEO is to attract high-quality traffic by ensuring that a website appears when users search for products, services, or information related to a business. Unlike paid ads, SEO is a long-term strategy that focuses on sustainable visibility and credibility in search engine rankings.Social Media Marketing ( https://www.jasonmcdonald.org/social-media/ ) and Google Ads ( https://www.jasonmcdonald.org/ adwords /), on the other hand, take a more direct and interactive approach to reaching an audience. Social Media Marketing involves creating and sharing content across platforms like Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok to build brand awareness, engage with customers, and drive traffic. It includes both organic strategies, such as posting valuable content and engaging with followers, and paid strategies, such as sponsored posts or influencer partnerships. Digital Ads, which include both search engine ads (Google Ads) and social media ads (Meta, LinkedIn, TikTok, etc.), are paid placements designed to reach a targeted audience quickly. These ads can appear in search results, social media feeds, or websites across the internet, allowing businesses to drive immediate traffic, leads, and sales with precise audience targeting. Together, SEO, social media marketing, and digital advertising create a comprehensive marketing strategy that helps businesses maximize their online presence and reach the right audience at the right time.ABOUT JASON MCDONALDJason McDonald is director of The JM Internet Group ( https://www.jm-seo.org/ ), a leading online training company. He received his Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1992, and now both teaches and consults to San Francisco Bay Area businesses in SEO, Social Media Marketing, and AdWords. In addition to those services, he has been recognized as an expert witness in litigation on Internet marketing including Google Ads ( https://www.jasonmcdonald.org/adwords/adwords-expert-witness/ ). He has several popular books on Amazon on the topic of Internet marketing. Jason is known as an expert in social media marketing in the San Francisco Bay Area.Media Relations, Tel. 800-298-4065

