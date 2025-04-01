Key Housing Announces The Villages in Santa Rosa as April’s Featured Temporary Housing for Blending Business Leisure

Key Housing names The Villages in Santa Rosa its featured Northern California listing for April 2025.

Who among business travelers would not want to enjoy a glass of Sonoma wine as the day comes to a close?” — Bob Lee

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Key Housing, California’s top-rated provider of short-term housing, including serviced or furnished apartments, is proud to announce its April 2025 featured listing for Northern California, selected because of its fun character – a unique blend of business travel with the pleasures of California’s wine country.The April designee is “The Villages,” located at 2980 Bay Village Circle, Santa Rosa, California. This pet- and family-friendly property features fully furnished, short-term apartment rentals that cater to professionals who want to find something better than a hotel that also makes it easy to combine work with leisure, especially for those with a passion for great wine.“Who among business travelers would not want to enjoy a glass of Sonoma wine as the day comes to a close?,” asked Bob Lee, spokesperson for Key Housing. “It’s pretty easy to keep the laptop open during the day and the wine glass full during the evening if one has a property to rent short term such as ‘The Village.’ The complex is a great option for a Sonoma County extended stay at an affordable rate vs. hotels and restaurants.”Located at 2980 Bay Village Circle in Santa Rosa and at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate- rental -properties/the-villages-sr/ on the Internet, The Villages is a short drive from major roadways like I-101 and Route 12, making quick commutes to medical centers, regional offices, and educational institutions like Sonoma State University ( https://www.sonoma.edu/ ). Its location makes it convenient for business travelers who want furnished, functional, short-term rental while on a business trip or even those relocating to the heart of Wine Country.The real draw is what comes after the work. Located in the wine country of Sonoma County, The Villages is an aesthetically pleasing home base for world-famous vineyards, tasting rooms, and romantic restaurants. A tech executive traveling for work might decide on The Villages as a practical and affordable answer to the work/leisure conflict. He or she can bring the spouse along to take advantage of weekend vineyard tours, farm-to-table dining, or walks through nearby Sonoma County parks at sunset.The property’s combination of practicality and charm corresponds with trends in corporate housing . As an increasing number of professionals try to turn business trips into leisure experiences or just avoid the sterility of living in a hotel, short-term housing, including furnished or serviced apartments as at The Villages is growing in popularity. For couples or families, the opportunity to stay somewhere spacious, private, and centrally located near major employers is a powerful draw.ABOUT KEY HOUSINGBased in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. ( https://www.keyhousing.com/ ) specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today!Key Housing(800) 989-0410

