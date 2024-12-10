FEMA Offers Free Rebuilding Tips to Georgians in Savannah and Valdosta

ATLANTA -- If you are making repairs to your home after Tropical Storm Debby or Hurricane Helene, you can get tips from FEMA to make your home safer and stronger at Lowe’s in Savannah and Valdosta.

FEMA Mitigation Specialists are available to answer questions and offer home-improvement tips along with proven methods to prevent or reduce damage from future disasters. They will also offer tips and techniques on rebuilding hazard-resistant homes.

Mitigation is an effort to reduce the loss of life and property damage by lessening the impact of a disaster. The FEMA specialists will be available at these locations during the times and dates listed below:

LOCATIONS

Lowe’s Home Improvement

11114 Abercorn St.

Savannah, GA 31419

Lowe’s Home Improvement

1106 N. St. Augustine Road

Valdosta, GA 31602

TIMES AND DATES

8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 9, through Saturday, Dec. 21, daily except Wednesdays.

