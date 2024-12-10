FEMA Strengthens Community-Driven Recovery through Updated National Disaster Recovery Framework

WASHINGTON – FEMA updated the National Disaster Recovery Framework (NDRF) to enhance collaboration among disaster recovery managers and help them restore, redevelop and revitalize a variety of sectors that affect communities after disasters. The revised framework includes clear roles and responsibilities during declared disasters, ways to enhance collaboration across the whole community and practical resources to assist in recovery planning efforts.

States, Tribal Nations and territories, as well as the whole recovery community, can use this framework to more effectively lead and coordinate their disaster recovery efforts.



“Disaster recovery is complicated, but doable,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “Disaster recovery requires the whole community come together, in a coordinated way, to assess, manage, and execute to help communities rebuild. The updated framework will help communities understand and navigate the complexity of disaster recovery, get the right people to the decision-making table, and help communities recover stronger than ever.”

The NDRF was developed in collaboration with FEMA and the partnering Recovery Support Function National Coordinating Agencies: U.S. Department of Commerce, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, U.S. Department of Defense, and U.S. Department of the Interior. In addition, other federal partners such as Department of Education, Small Business Administration, and Environmental Protection Agency were involved in providing specialized expertise and input to highlight diverse recovery challenges and resources. Through this concerted effort, FEMA facilitated the integration of expertise and resources across departments and agencies, fostering a unified framework to strengthen recovery coordination.

The revised framework includes feedback and recommendations from the public during a 30-day public comment period that ended in October 2024.

