L.A. County Board of Supervisors Recognizes Amapola Market for Outstanding Community Philanthropy

LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn presents proclamation to Rolando Pozos, President & CEO of Amapola Market for philanthropic work in community.

Supervisor Janice Hahn honors Southern California's iconic masa brand with proclamation for community impact

We are honored to receive this recognition and will continue to serve the communities that have supported us for generations.” — Rolando Pozos, President and CEO at Amapola Market.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amapola Market , known for its high-quality "Masa" and non-GMO corn products and extensive selection of Latin cuisine, was celebrated by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on December 10, 2024.Supervisor Janice Hahn presented Amapola Market with a proclamation recognizing its exceptional community philanthropy and commitment to supporting underserved communities throughout Los Angeles County.Supervisor Hahn highlighted Amapola Market’s meaningful partnerships with her office’s community initiatives, including the recent Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway, which provided turkeys and ingredients to needy families, and the upcoming Masa Giveaways on December 14th in South Whittier and Walnut Park, which are open to residents of unincorporated Whittier, Whittier, Walnut Park, Huntington Park, South Gate, Lynwood, Cudahy, Bell, Bell Gardens Maywood, and Commerce.These initiatives ensure local families can partake in and enjoy the cherished holiday traditions.In addition to these efforts, Amapola Market extended its support to the Latino Equality Alliance's Youth Scholarship Program in 2024. Through a fundraising campaign featuring the sale of the custom-made "200% Latinx" reusable shopping bags, the company helped fund scholarships to empower the next generation of LGBTQ+ Latinx leaders.“From our partnership to get Thanksgiving meals and tamal kits to families in need to supporting scholarships for Latino youth, Amapola Market has earned its place as a beloved and respected institution in the communities it serves. They have shown how a local business can be a force for good, preserving our traditions while making a real difference in people’s lives,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn.Accepting the proclamation, Rolando Pozos, President of Amapola Market, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to giving back: “At Amapola Market, the community is at the heart of everything we do. Whether it’s providing masa for family celebrations, supporting scholarships for Latino students, or partnering with Supervisor Hahn on meal giveaways, we take pride in making a positive impact. We are honored to receive this recognition and will continue to serve the communities that have supported us for generations.”As a cornerstone of Southern California’s Latino community, Amapola Market remains dedicated to fostering connections through philanthropy, food, cultural celebration, and a shared commitment to empowering future generations.For more information, please visit www.amapolamarket.com About Amapola MarketAmapola Market is a Los Angeles-based Hispanic food brand and grocery store chain that has been serving Southern California residents for more than 62 years. Amapola is a brand of natural food products, specializing in non-GMO corn products including masa, tamales and tortillas, and other specialty food offerings. The company sells its products exclusively through three owned and operated grocery stores located in Los Angeles, Downey, and Paramount. Amapola is the most popular brand of fresh corn dough for tamales, known as “masa.” Amapola Market has been an integral community pillar that has served and helped generations of loyal customers prepare tamales. Each Amapola Market location has a tortilla factory, full-service meat market, bakery, service deli, and grocery store all in one.

LA County Board of Supervisors Proclamation Presentation for Amapola Market 12/10/24

