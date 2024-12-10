FEMA Disaster Recovery Center Closes on December 16

ANCHORAGE, Alaska. – The 60-day registration period to apply for FEMA federal assistance for this year’s Mendenhall Glacier flooding ends December 16, 2024. Late applications will be considered on a case-by-case basis up to 60-days past the deadline.

December 16 is also the last day the Disaster Recovery Center will be open at the Mendenhall Valley Public Library. Impacted residents will continue to be able to connect with representatives through FEMA’s Alaska Call Center to answer questions about disaster assistance, and receive further guidance, even after the Juneau Disaster Recovery Center closes.

Juneau residents affected by flooding with questions about their application or how to appeal a FEMA decision, can contact us in the following ways:

Visit the Juneau Disaster Recovery Center no later than December 16.

After the recovery center and assistance application closing date, the best way to contact FEMA is by calling the Alaska Call Center at 866-342-1699 between 10 a.m.-6 p.m. AKT, Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. AKT, Saturday. Multilingual operators are available. Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service.

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov for English, or DisasterAssistance.gov/es for Spanish.

Use the FEMA mobile app in English or Spanish.

The Disaster Recovery Center Updated Hours:

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, December 10-13

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, December 14

The center will be open on the last day, Monday, December 16.

The address is:

Mendenhall Valley Public Library

3025 Dimond Park Loop

Juneau, AK 9980

Disaster Recovery Centers are physically accessible to people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs. They are equipped with assistive and adaptive technology such as assistive listening devices, resources for low vision, and other resources to help ensure all applicants can access resources.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448.

FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished equitably, without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Civil Rights Office if they feel that they have a complaint of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted at FEMA-CivilRightsOffice@fema.dhs.gov or toll-free at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available.

