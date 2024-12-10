FEMA Disaster Recovery Center Opens on the Crow Tribe Reservation

CROW AGENCY – FEMA is opening a Disaster Recovery Center on Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. just west of Crow Agency to help Crow Tribe members apply for disaster assistance if they were impacted by a severe storm earlier this year.

Members of the Crow Tribe affected by the severe storm and straight-line winds that happened on August 6, 2024 are eligible to apply for assistance.

Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be available to explain disaster assistance programs, help people complete the application for federal assistance, and get information on additional resources at the Disaster Recovery Center, which is just off I-90 at the Dunmore exit, #503.

Disaster Recovery Center Location:

Black Lodge Community Center

6772 River Crow Road

Hardin, Montana 59034

Hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mon.– Sat. (Closed Sundays and holidays)

On November 14, 2024, President Joseph R. Biden Jr., granted a Major Disaster Declaration for the Crow Tribe of Montana to help the Tribal Nation recover from the severe storm and straight-line winds that occurred August 6, 2024. The declaration provides help through FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program which can help with unmet needs and damages caused by the August 6th storm. The SBA provides low-interest disaster loans that can help individual households and businesses of all sizes in their recovery.

# # #

Contacts:

Lynn Kimbrough, FEMA External Affairs, 202-706-0833, lynn.kimbrough@fema.dhs.gov

Yvette Jeffery, U.S. Small Business Administration, 571-564-0248, yvette.jeffery@sba.gov

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only government resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov

FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished impartially, without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Civil Rights Office if they feel that they have a complaint of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted at FEMA-OCR-ECRD FEMA-OCR-ECRD@fema.dhs.gov or toll-free at 833-285-7448.