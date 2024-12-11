Theresa White’s ‘12 Days of Career Goals’ Breaks Records as Professionals Call It ‘An Advent Calendar for Career Growth’

The free online conference, '12 Days of Career Goals,' is open to all professionals. Register now to access live sessions and replays.

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Theresa White’s groundbreaking online conference, The 12 Days of Career Goals, has shattered expectations, drawing over 1,400 professionals to a transformative, free give-back event designed to equip participants with actionable strategies for career growth.The 12 Days of Career Goals, which kicked off on December 2nd, has quickly become the talk of the professional world. The conference has been praised as an “advent calendar for career growth” with daily sessions unlocking clarity, confidence, and practical tools for career success.The conference provides a unique opportunity for participants to get resources to quickly implement & land big career wins. From mastering career pivots to building standout personal brands, the program addresses critical workplace challenges, including burnout, imposter syndrome, and career uncertainty.Topics include:- Salary Negotiation: Learn negotiation techniques to confidently secure the salary you deserve.- Overcoming Imposter Syndrome: Build confidence, own your success, and overcome self-doubt.- In-Demand Skills for 2025: Master future-focused skills to stay competitive and thrive.- Bold Career Pivots: Leveraging transferable skills to transition with confidence.- Networking Strategies: Unlocking opportunities by creating meaningful connections.The success of The 12 Days of Career Goals has also caught the attention of industry leaders and has received rave reviews from participants:- “This event is like opening a little door to career growth every day. It’s such a creative and inspiring concept!”- “I’ve attended countless webinars, but these sessions offer actionable nuggets. Every moment feels tailored and timely.”- “The 12 Days have been an inspiration, and I'm applying so much of it in real time.”- “Hearing from experts like Jonathan Fields and Diana YK Chan has been eye-opening. I’m already feeling more confident about leaning into my uniqueness.”One attendee noted, “This event isn’t just inspiring—it’s equipping us with the tools to thrive. Theresa White has created something truly impactful.”Theresa White, the founder of the conference, is a highly sought-after career coach with over 10+ years of experience in the field. She has helped countless individuals achieve their career goals and is passionate about giving back to the community.The 12 Days of Career Goals conference is her way of providing valuable resources and guidance to professionals who are looking to take their careers to the next level.White expressed her excitement at the overwhelming response to The 12 Days of Career Goals. “I am thrilled to see so many professionals taking advantage of this opportunity to invest in their career development,” she said. “Our goal was to provide practical and actionable strategies that can be implemented immediately, and it’s incredible to see the impact it’s having on attendees. The event’s success proves there’s a real need for high-quality actionable career strategies and resources."With an impressive lineup of experts and a focus on giving back to the community, this online conference is set to be the leading event for career growth. The 12 Days of Career Goals will continue through December 13th, with new sessions added daily and replays available to watch on-demand.Registration is still open for those interested in joining the event and taking their career to new heights. For more information and to register, visit the event website at www.careerbloomcoaching.com/12-Days-of-Career-Goals. About Theresa WhiteTheresa White, Career Clarity Expert and 5x Certified Career Coach, guarantees career clarity in just 30 days. Known for her empathetic yet practical approach, Theresa delivers immediate clarity to career goals. Clients consistently call her sessions “epiphanies” and “answers to questions they’d been asking for years.”About Career BloomCareer Bloom is a leading career coaching organization renowned for its 30-day Career Clarity Guarantee. Founded by 5x Certified Career Coach Theresa White, Career Bloom helps individuals find their ideal career in record time by aligning their passions, values, and goals to create fulfilling and purpose-driven careers.

