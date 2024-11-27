Theresa White Brings 21 Experts Together to Help Professionals Achieve Career Goals in 2025 at '12 Days of Career Goals'

The free online conference, '12 Days of Career Goals,' is open to all professionals. Register now—registration closes December 13, 2024.

We’re bringing together 21 experts in career development to empower professionals with confidence, motivation, and a clear plan to land big career wins in 2025.” — Theresa White

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Theresa White, 5x Certified Career Coach, and Founder of Career Bloom, a premier career coaching organization specializing in career clarity, career change, and professional transformation, introduces the leading online conference for advancing your career: The 12 Days of Career Goals. This free event, running December 2-13, 2024, features 20 of the world's most acclaimed career growth experts in a unique 12-day format designed to inspire, equip, and empower attendees with actionable strategies to achieve meaningful career goals and build a fulfilling work-life in 2025."The 12 Days of Career Goals" is more than just an event—it's a journey to uncover your career potential and take actionable steps to transform your professional life. We’re bringing together 21 experts in career development to empower professionals with confidence, motivation, and a clear plan to land big career wins in 2025," said Theresa White, Founder of Career Bloom.This event is a gift to the professional community—a zero-pitch initiative spreading holiday cheer while helping job seekers, career changers, and ambitious professionals achieve clarity, confidence, and career wins in the year ahead.Last year, over 5,000 attendees left the conference motivated to make bold career moves. One attendee shared, “I came away inspired, motivated, and ready to tackle my career with new energy.”The conference features an unparalleled lineup of career powerhouses, including:• Jonathan Fields – Founder of Spark Endeavors, Top-ranked Podcast Host, and Award-winning Author.• Andrew Seaman – LinkedIn News Editor-at-Large for Jobs and Career Development.• Sheena Yap Chan – Wall Street Journal Bestselling Author on Confidence and Leadership.• Melody Wilding – LinkedIn Top Voice and Author of Managing and Trust Yourself.• Diana YK Chan – Personal Branding Expert, Career Coach, and 11x LinkedIn Learning Instructor.Each expert will deliver exclusive insights on topics ranging from personal branding and career pivots to salary negotiation and building unshakable confidence.View the full agenda and secure your free ticket today at The 12 Days of Career Goals. About Theresa WhiteTheresa White is a trusted Career Clarity Expert, 5x Certified Career Coach, and Founder of Career Bloom. Her mission is to empower professionals to find purpose-driven careers that align with their passions, values, and goals. With a proven track record of helping clients achieve career breakthroughs, Theresa is excited to host The 12 Days of Career Goals to inspire professionals worldwide.About Career BloomCareer Bloom is a leading career coaching organization dedicated to empowering professionals to achieve clarity, confidence, and success in their careers. Founded by 5x Certified Career Coach Theresa White, Career Bloom helps individuals align their passions, values, and goals to create fulfilling and purpose-driven careers.For more information, visit https://www.careerbloomcoaching.com/

