Statement on FTC’s Win in Lawsuit Against the Makers of Dietary Supplement Prevagen

Samuel Levine, Director of the Federal Trade Commission’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, issued the following statement on the ruling by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on the FTC and New York Attorney General’s lawsuit against the makers of the dietary supplement Prevagen. The court ordered the makers to cease making the deceptive claims challenged in the lawsuit:

“Following seven years of hard-fought litigation, including a jury trial, we are pleased that the Court has ordered Quincy Bioscience to cease making claims about Prevagen that mislead Americans concerned about memory loss. Companies should take note and remember that health claims need to be backed up by reliable scientific evidence."

This ruling is another win in the FTC’s efforts to protect older Americans. Last month, we announced new protections against tech support scams, which disproportionately target older consumers. Read more about out comprehensive efforts in our Protecting Older Consumers Report.