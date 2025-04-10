FTC Seeks Public Comment on Petition to Modify Chevron-Hess Final Order

The Federal Trade Commission is seeking public comment on a petition filed by Chevron Corporation and Hess Corporation requesting that the Commission reopen and set aside a final consent order involving Chevron’s acquisition of Hess.

The companies filed a petition asking the FTC to set aside its consent order, which prohibits Chevron from nominating, designating, or appointing Hess CEO John B. Hess to the Chevron Board of Directors. The final order was issued in January 2025.

The public will have 30 days, until May 12, 2025, to submit comments on the petition to set aside the consent order. Instructions for filing comments appear on the docket. Once processed, they will be posted on Regulations.gov. After the comment period closes, the Commission will vote to determine how to resolve the petition.