FTC Chairman Ferguson Congratulates Mark Meador on Confirmation as FTC Commissioner

Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson today congratulated Mark R. Meador on his confirmation to serve as an FTC Commissioner.

“I am thrilled to welcome Mark to the Commission,” Chairman Ferguson said. “Mark is a brilliant antitrust lawyer who will be a great asset to the Trump-Vance FTC.”

Meador was nominated on January 20, 2025 by President Trump to a term that will expire on September 25, 2031 and confirmed by the Senate on April 10, 2025.

Meador most recently worked in private practice and as a visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation Tech Policy Center. Prior to that, he served as Deputy Chief Counsel for Antitrust and Competition Policy for Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah. During the first Trump Administration, Meador worked as a trial attorney in the Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division. He began his career as an attorney in the FTC’s Bureau of Competition.

Meador earned his law degree from the University of Houston Law Center and his undergraduate degree in philosophy from the University of Chicago.