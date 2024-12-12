Swift Rails Announces DOE Grant for Energy Efficiency and Breakthrough Results

Early results in line with the Company’s transformative efficiency targets

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swift Rails, Inc. (“Swift Rails” or the “Company”), the leading provider in the new category of individualized transit, announced it has won a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the US Department of Energy (DOE) Vehicle Technologies Office. The grant will be used to determine and enhance the energy efficiency of Swift Rails vehicles and to run simulations for urban environments with potential for additional phases and more substantial funding.Work is underway on the project. “Initial testing on our demonstration track is yielding breakthrough energy efficiency numbers”, said CEO, Kevin Neumaier. “Measuring energy efficiency in near real time at 40ms intervals, we are able discern details to even better understand and improve energy efficiency. We are measuring over 700 miles-per-gallon-equivalent (mpge) currently and expect we may be able to achieve over 1,000 mpge. For purposes of comparison, the average car gets 25 mpg. At 700 mpge, Swift Rails is 28 times more efficient. Let’s say we put 4 gallons of gas in the average car and an equivalent amount of energy into Swift Rails’ vehicle battery and start in New York City. The Swift Rails vehicle would make the 2,700 mile trip across the whole country to Redondo Beach California with 100 mile range left. The car with 4 gallons would run out of gas…in New Jersey. This outstanding energy efficiency is part of the way Swift Rails is good for the economy and good for the environment.”“Outstanding efficiency in moving people is Swift Rails’ mission. This carries through to all aspects of the operations. Swift Rails’ semi-autonomous vehicles, which travel on a light-weight rail, have many advantages that other modes of transportation do not. Low rolling resistance, light weight, and good aerodynamics are combined for a great combination of rider comfort and efficiency. This is efficiency in getting quickly to your destination, without stops – about 5 times faster than larger and slower light-rail trains. This efficiency is economic, reducing costs to government and to riders. This efficiency is also good for our environment.”Swift Rails is a great solution for governments. The Company partners with leading governmental entities to provide quality, efficient movement of people. For governmental entities, Swift Rails solves many problems. Fitting in narrow right of way, improving safety and resiliency, Swift Rails systems relieve traffic congestion without huge eminent domain or space issues. Fiscally responsible, Swift Rails systems cost far less than light rail. Infrastructure projects do not need to get bigger to be better, and they don’t need to break the bank or require extra taxation of residents for decades. In most cases, Swift Rails’ efficient systems cover their operational and maintenance costs with ridership fares – no taxpayer subsidy required. Swift Rails operates the systems efficiently and effectively, so governments don’t have to. This is unlike any transit you have seen in your lifetime.About DOE Vehicle Technologies Office (DOE VTO)DOE VTO supports research, development (R&D), and deployment of efficient and sustainable transportation technologies that will improve energy efficiency, fuel economy, and enable America to lower energy costs. These technologies, which include advanced batteries and electric drive systems, lightweight materials, advanced combustion engines, alternative fuels, as well as energy efficient mobility systems, will increase America’s energy security, economic vitality, and quality of life. https://www.energy.gov/eere/vehicles/about-us About Swift Rails, Inc.Swift Rails is transforming transportation with on-demand mobility using elevated, high-speed, semi-autonomous transportation networks to provide fast and convenient service. Dramatically reducing costs to taxpayers and impact to the environment, Swift Rails systems are about 40 times less expensive and 5 times faster than typical mass transit solutions.Additional information about the Company can be found at swiftrails.com or by contacting Investor Relations at IR@swiftrails.com.

