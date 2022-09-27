Swift Rails Inc. Appoints Andreas Calianos to Board of Directors
Adding substantial private equity and project finance expertise to the BoardBUFFALO, NY, US, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swift Rails, Inc. (“Swift Rails” or the “Company”), a startup bringing a new form of on-demand transit to market that is typically 5 times faster and 40 times cheaper than conventional light-rail, announced today the appointment of Andreas Calianos to its Board of Directors. With the addition of Mr. Calianos, Swift Rails’ Board is now composed of six directors.
“Andreas has an extensive and well-rounded background in private equity and startups,“ commented Kevin Neumaier, Chairman and CEO of Swift Rails. "His deep experience in both raising and investing institutional infrastructure and hard asset capital make him an exceptionally good fit as we advance to our next stage of development. Andreas will be an immediate and effective contributor on our Board of Directors.”
Mr. Calianos has over 35 years of global private equity, advisory and start-up experience, and is currently CEO of eAmbient Inc., a Boston-based cleantech company. Prior to eAmbient, he was Global CEO of DriWay Technologies based in Manhattan and London.
Andreas served as Divisional Director at the $90 billion MIRA (Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets) division of Macquarie Group, launching MIRA’s U.S. real estate equity and debt divisions. He also was the Chief Investment Officer and Partner of Dome Equities, a U.S. Private Equity investment fund. Prior to Dome, Mr. Calianos was Managing Director at Commonfund, overseeing global hard asset PE investment on behalf of endowments and foundations, where he also led business development in China and the Middle East.
Mr. Calianos is a regular public speaker and author. He has taught in a number of venues, including MIT and Yale. He has degrees in computer science and biology from Boston College.
About Swift Rails, Inc.
Swift Rails, Inc. (swiftrails.com) is working on a new and better form of transportation that is typically 5 times faster and 40 times cheaper than conventional transit. Its mission is to solve the global transportation problem by cutting greenhouse gases, reducing traffic congestion, and saving lives.
Additional information about the Company can be found at wefunder.com/swiftrails .
