Total Point Urgent Care in Corsicana Now Serving Mildred, Kerens, Streetman, Purdon, Oak Valley, Dawson, Richland + More

Total Point Urgent Care Total Point Urgent Care in Corsicana Accepts All Insurances, Located at 2312 W 7th Street, Corsicana, Texas

Providing expert care to Mildred, Kerens, Streetman, Purdon, Oak Valley, Dawson, and Richland, with exceptional weight loss programs for the community.

CORSICANA, TX, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Total Point Urgent Care – Corsicana is expanding its reach to serve the surrounding communities better. Mildred, with its friendly neighborhood charm, and Kerens, known for its rich history and Cotton Harvest Festival, will now benefit from enhanced healthcare access. Residents of Streetman, a cozy town near Richland Chambers Reservoir, and Purdon, a tranquil rural haven, are now closer than ever to expert care. Oak Valley, Dawson, and Richland, each with their unique small-town appeal, can also count on us for their urgent care needs. We are also home to the leading Weight Loss Treatment Program in the country. Combining medical expertise and personalized care plans, our program is designed to help patients achieve sustainable weight loss while prioritizing their overall health and well-being.Communities like Mildred, Kerens, Streetman, Purdon, Oak Valley, Dawson, and Richland now have greater access to urgent and primary care services. At Total Point Urgent Care, we’re dedicated to providing the same quality care to every community we serve, ensuring all individuals receive the attention and medical support they deserve.We provide fast, compassionate care for injuries, illnesses, and more. As always, we accept all insurance, including Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, UnitedHealthcare, and beyond, to ensure everyone gets the care they deserve.📞 Phone: (903) 448-7611🌐 Visit: www.totalpointcare.com/locations/corsicana-texas

