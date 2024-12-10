Submit Release
Total Point Urgent Care in Nixa Now Serving Ozark, Fremont Hills, Highlandville, and South Springfield

Total Point Urgent Care

Total Point Urgent Care Accepts All Insurances at 1919 Fitz Lane, Nixa, Missouri

Serving Ozark, Fremont Hills, Highlandville, and South Springfield w/ TeleHealth and digital solutions coming soon, plus the nation’s best weight loss program!

NIXA, TX, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Point Urgent Care – Nixa is thrilled to bring top-tier healthcare services to nearby Ozark, a city with a perfect mix of historic charm and modern amenities, Fremont Hills, a community known for its upscale residential areas and golf courses, and Highlandville, a peaceful retreat in the Ozarks. We’re also serving South Springfield residents with unmatched accessibility and care.

Alongside urgent care, Total Point offers the nation’s top Weight Loss Treatment Program. With medical oversight and customized strategies, we focus on long-term health and wellness, ensuring each patient reaches their goals safely and effectively.

Coming soon, TeleHealth and online booking will make accessing care even easier. Virtual visits, digital check-ins, and streamlined appointments will save you time and hassle, allowing you to focus on your health.

Communities in Ozark, Fremont Hills, Highlandville, and South Springfield can trust us to bring unparalleled access to urgent and primary care. Total Point Urgent Care is committed to being a reliable healthcare partner for all, ensuring the same level of care and access for every individual.

We accept all insurance plans, including Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, UnitedHealthcare, and more, ensuring care is accessible to all.

📍 Address: 1919 Fitz Lane, Nixa, Missouri 65714
📞 Phone: (417) 233-1262
🌐 Visit: www.totalpointmo.com/locations/nixa-missouri

You just read:

