UDC Hosting Community Town Hall Dec. 16

The Utah Department of Corrections is hosting a Community Town Hall at 6 p.m., Monday, December 16, 2024, at the Fred House Academy, 14727 Minuteman Drive, Draper.

Join us for an important discussion and stay informed about our community initiatives.

In-person attendance: Submit your info for clearance by noon on Friday, December 13. Each attendee must submit their info.

Virtual attendance: Join us live on our YouTube Channel if you can’t make it in person!

For questions, contact Esekia “Skee” Afatasi at esekiaafatasi@utah.gov.

Don’t miss out! Get your submission in by the deadline!