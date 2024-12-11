Berg Injury Lawyers Donates $3,000 to Alameda Youth Basketball Club

Berg Injury Lawyers Gifts $3,000 to Alameda Youth Basketball Club

This year marks the 30th anniversary of AYB providing recreational basketball for boys and girls in grades three through eight in Alameda.

It’s our privilege to help ensure that all children in our community have the opportunity to grow and excel in such a supportive environment” — William Berg, Berg Injury Lawyers

ALAMEDA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berg Injury Lawyers proudly announces a donation of $3,000 to the Alameda Youth Basketball Club (AYB), in support of its ongoing commitment to foster teamwork, leadership, and fitness among local youth.

The contribution from Berg Injury Lawyers will directly support team activities, provide scholarships, and help minimize player registration fees, ensuring that no child is turned away for financial reasons. Donations like these allow AYB to continue serving as a pillar of the community, contributing to the welfare of Alameda youth.

William Berg, founder of Berg Injury Lawyers, remarked, "We believe in the power of sports to teach invaluable life lessons in teamwork, perseverance, and leadership. It’s our privilege to help ensure that all children in our community have the opportunity to grow and excel in such a supportive environment."

To learn more about the Alameda Youth Basketball Club and how you can support their programs, please visit https://alamedayouthbasketball.club/.

To learn more about Berg Injury Lawyers' involvement in other community programs, visit https://www.berginjurylawyers.com/about-us/community/.

About Berg Injury Lawyers

Berg Injury Lawyers, a personal injury law firm serving Northern California since 1981, has a team of 100 legal professionals. The firm, with offices in Alameda, Sacramento, Fresno, and Modesto, focuses on representing plaintiffs in personal injury cases. Berg Injury Lawyers is committed to advocating for the rights of injured victims and has earned a reputation for aggressive litigation and persuasive negotiation.

For more information, visit www.BergInjuryLawyers.com.

