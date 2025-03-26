Dudley DeBosier Announces 16th Difference Maker Summit for Nonprofit Leaders

Difference Maker Summit presented by Dudley DeBosier

Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers announces its 16th Difference Maker Summit, a free training conference for nonprofit organizations across Louisiana.

Nonprofits are vital to Louisiana's communities, and the Difference Maker Summit is our way of investing. We hope to provide them with tools and connections that amplify their impact.” — Chad Dudley, Managing Partner

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers is proud to announce its 16th Difference Maker Summit, a free training conference designed to strengthen nonprofit organizations across Louisiana by providing expert guidance, networking opportunities, and essential resources.

The 2025 Difference Maker Summit will take place on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, the training facility for the New Orleans Saints. This year's summit will feature an exciting new addition: a celebratory second-line parade featuring the Brasshearts Brass Band, embodying the spirit of community and collaboration that defines this event.

Nonprofit leaders, board members, staff members, and volunteers are encouraged to register for this free event at DudleyDeBosier.com/leadership. Registration is required and spots are limited. Members of the press must obtain prior approval to attend by emailing the event contact Gabrielle Tutko at gtutko@dudleydebosier.com.

The Difference Maker Summit offers:

-- Workshops covering critical nonprofit management topics

-- Valuable networking with other nonprofit professionals

-- Thousands of dollars in giveaways

-- A full day of inspiration, motivation, and actionable insights

This year's summit features an impressive lineup of industry leaders and speakers, including:

-- Tracy Laskos, Senior Advisor at Point NorthEast, bringing 24 years of legal operations experience to help nonprofits streamline operations and foster sustainable growth

-- Jarrod Coniglio, Deputy Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Revenue, offering insights on regulatory compliance and operational strategy from his 25+ years in business, finance, and operations

-- Chuck Mutz, Lead Auctioneer and Founder at Black Tie Auctions, sharing fundraising expertise as Louisiana's only Benefit Auctioneer Specialist (BAS)-certified auctioneer

-- Kat Parker, President of Professional Women of St. Tammany and Founder of Empower360 Leadership Solutions, specializing in emotional intelligence and sustainable leadership

-- Nancy Ellis, Founder of Connect Consulting and Authorized Partner with Wiley Education, focusing on building trust and enhancing teamwork in organizations

-- Meagan West, Founder of Westward Strategies, providing HR solutions to help organizations build stronger teams and cultures

"Nonprofits are vital to Louisiana's communities, and the Difference Maker Summit is our way of investing in these organizations,” said Chad Dudley, Managing Partner at Dudley DeBosier. “We hope to provide them with tools and connections that amplify their impact."

About Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers

With offices in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Houma, Lafayette, Denham Springs, and Shreveport, Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers has successfully litigated a wide range of legal claims throughout Louisiana since 2009. Comprising a team of skilled and compassionate attorneys, Dudley DeBosier is dedicated to advocating for clients who have suffered injuries due to the negligence of others. Beyond their commitment to providing top-notch legal representation, Dudley DeBosier takes pride in supporting the local community through various initiatives and charitable endeavors.

For more information, visit http://www.dudleydebosier.com/ or follow the firm on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on community initiatives and future events.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.