30th Judicial District Nominating Commission announces interview schedule ...

TOPEKA—The 30th Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene Thursday, December 19, to interview nominees to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Barber County.



The 30th Judicial District is composed of Barber, Harper, Kingman, Pratt, and Sumner counties.



Interview schedule



12:45 p.m.

Candace Lattin, Medicine Lodge, district magistrate judge, Barber County, and judge, city of Medicine Lodge



1:15 p.m.

Break



1:30 p.m.

Peter Olson, Wichita, attorney, Peter G. Olson Law, LLC



2 p.m.

Roseanna Mathis, Kingman, title assistant, Security 1st Title, and retired district magistrate judge, 30th Judicial District



Public access



Interviews will take place at:



The Hangar

126 N. Main St.

Kingman



Accommodation



Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible:



ADA Coordinator

ADA@kscourts.org

785-296-2256

TTY at 711



District magistrate judge appointment process



The nominating commission seeks nominations and then meets to interview nominees. Interviews are open to the public. The commission selects who is appointed to fill the district magistrate judge vacancy.



A nominee for district magistrate judge must be:

a resident of Barber County at the time of taking office and while holding office;

a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and

either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.



Term of office



After serving one year in office, a new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.



Nominating commission



The 30th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Melissa Standridge as the nonvoting chair; Troy Dierking, Caldwell; Sidney Burkholder, Harper; Lance Dixon and Gregory Graffman, Kingman; Justin Goodno, Kiowa; Hannah Brass, Medicine Lodge; Tracey Beverlin and Jason Kirk Roberts, Pratt; J.C. Long and Douglas Pfalzgraf, Wellington.