Total Point Urgent Care in Whitehouse Expanding Healthcare Services to Troup, Tyler, West Lake Estates, and Lake Tyler

Total Point Urgent Care Total Point Urgent Care Accepts All Insurances - Located at 306 E Main Street, Whitehouse, TX

Bringing top-quality urgent care to Troup, Tyler, West Lake Estates, and the Lake Tyler communities, now closer than ever.

WHITEHOUSE, TX, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Total Point Urgent Care – Whitehouse is proud to announce its extended reach to Troup, a charming town with a strong agricultural heritage, and Tyler, known as the "Rose Capital of America," with vibrant cultural and recreational offerings. West Lake Estates and the picturesque communities around Lake Tyler and Lake Tyler East will now enjoy convenient access to urgent care for both routine and unexpected health concerns.Total Point also provides the nation’s most advanced Weight Loss Treatment Program . With a focus on safe, effective, and medically supervised weight loss, our program helps patients reach and maintain their health goals through evidence-based strategies and personalized plans.Residents of Troup, Tyler, West Lake Estates, and the Lake Tyler areas can count on Total Point for dependable healthcare services. Our goal is to bring the same level of high-quality urgent and primary care to everyone, ensuring access to vital services for every community we serve.We provide fast, reliable care for all ages and accept all insurance, including Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, UnitedHealthcare, and more. Our facility is designed to prioritize your health and well-being with minimal wait times and maximum convenience.📞 Phone: (430) 259-2051🌐 Visit: www.totalpointcare.com/locations/whitehouse-texas

