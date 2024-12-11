DUNMORE Introduces DUN-DIFFUSE™ White Kapton® Polyimide Film

DUN-DIFFUSE thermal control graphic Dunmore Aerospace logo

Dunmore’s DUN-DIFFUSE™ White Kapton® Polyimide Film is its latest MLI film innovation, offering superior thermal efficiency and protection for aerospace uses.

DUN-DIFFUSE™ white Kapton® polyimide film is a new way to safeguard passive thermal controls systems and can be a game-changer in aerospace applications.” — Nik Taritas, Dunmore’s Vice-President of Business Development

BRISTOL, PA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunmore announces DUN-DIFFUSE™ White Kapton® Polyimide Film for aerospace applications. With its superior thermal efficiency, this high-performing multi-layer insulation (MLI) film delivers high emissivity, moderate absorptance, a lower ratio a/e, and better adhesion for superior protection and efficiency. DUN-DIFFUSE™ film is a potential alternative to paint that delivers advanced thermal control.

DUN-DIFFUSE™ white Kapton® polyimide film is 100 Ga film (25 micron), metalized with vacuum deposit aluminum (VDA), and is coated with ITO or StaMet*. It is designed to interact strongly with other materials, with a high surface energy that gives it a greater capacity to form bonds with adhesives, coatings, and other surfaces. With a ratio a/e lower than other Kapton® films, DUN-DIFFUSE™ is kept as a stable, “cold” surface—a highly protective outer layer for MLI or as radiator second surface mirror (SSM).

DUN-DIFFUSE™ tapes have conductive and non-conductive perforation. Product options include:

> ITO/100 Ga White Kapton® WS/VDA

> 100Ga White Kapton® WS/VDA

> StaMet/100 Ga White Kapton® WS/VDA

Nik Taritas, Dunmore’s Vice-President of Business Development, remarks: “Dunmore is responding to increased customer demand for this exciting new product. We engaged in multiple customer conversations at SmallSat and SpaceTech regarding development of this product, and we are thrilled to bring DUN-DIFFUSE to the aerospace market. DUN-DIFFUSE™ white Kapton® polyimide film is a new way to safeguard passive thermal controls systems and can be a game-changer in aerospace applications.”

More information and technical details about DUN-DIFFUSE™ white Kapton® polyimide film can be found the Dunmore website, along with Dunmore’s other offerings for multi-layer insulation (MLI) film and spacecraft applications.

About DUNMORE

Dunmore is a global manufacturer of engineered coated and laminated films and foils. Dunmore offers film conversion services such as coating, metallizing and laminating along with contract film manufacturing and custom film product development. Dunmore produces coated film, metallized film and laminating film substrates for aircraft, spacecraft, aerospace, photovoltaic, graphic arts, insulation, and specialty applications. Dunmore is a Steel Partners company, ISO 9001:2015 and OSHA VPP Star certified. For complete information on Dunmore’s products, services, and industries served, please visit https://www.dunmore.com.

DUN-DIFFUSE™ is a registered trademark of Dunmore.

Kapton® is a registered trademark of DuPont™.

* StaMet is a proprietary product of Astral Technology Unlimited.

