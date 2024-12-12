Bobby Bonzig and Joe Stevens Release Split EP of Cover Songs - The Interstate 15 Cover Up

The Interstate 15 Cover Up album cover

Bobby Bonzig and Joe Stevens have teamed on a new album featuring songs from Black Sabbath, Dead Kennedys, Jimi Hendrix, The Police and Operation Ivy.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alternative punk rockers Bobby Bonzig of Los Angeles, California and Joe Stevens of Boise, Idaho have teamed up to release a split EP of cover songs. The Interstate 15 Cover Up features songs by Black Sabbath, Dead Kennedys, Jimi Hendrix, The Police and Operation Ivy. Bonzig and Stevens put unique spins on some of the most famous rock and punk songs; twists that could only be conceived by a couple of 4chan /mu/tards.Bobby Bonzig is a musician and artist based in Los Angeles, California, known for his high-energy, politically charged rock music. His albums, King of the 101 (2023) and Nanny State (2024), feature a mix of raw, gritty guitar and socially critical lyrics. King of the 101 includes songs like “The Lad Refuses” and “Battle of Bunker Hill,” which explore themes of rebellion and critique modern societal norms. This album channels influences from punk rock and alternative music while celebrating California’s diverse culture.Nanny State, Bonzig's 2024 release, dives even further into satire, with tracks like “California Uber Alles ’24” and “Fiat Worthless Currency,” critiquing issues of government control and economic policy. The album has a bold, aggressive tone with an ironic twist that resonates with listeners who enjoy music that challenges authority.Joe Stevens is a musician and artist from Idaho known for his unique, eclectic sound that draws from 1990s alternative rock, folk, and punk influences. His debut album, Idahome, released in 2024, reflects a blend of humor, nostalgia, and regional pride. The album has been described as capturing the quirky essence of Idaho culture, combining folk with elements of metal and punk to create a raw, engaging listening experience that resonates with local themes and a sense of place.Songs like “Home Sweet Idahome” are filled with a humorous and satirical vibe, intended to channel the style of 90s pop culture, sometimes compared to a “Beavis and Butt-Head” soundtrack. Stevens’s lyrics often reflect a love-hate relationship with small-town life, blending humor with social commentary that has struck a chord in the Idaho music scene.Rock out with Bobby Bonzig and Joe Stevens as they make a musical mission through the Mojave and Joshua Trees. The Interstate 15 Cover Up is available to stream everywhere music is enjoyed.

