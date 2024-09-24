Joe Stevens Releases Debut Full Length Album IDAHOME

Idahome album cover Idaho musician and one-man band Joe Stevens

Idaho musician Joe Stevens releases first full length album, IDAHOME on CD, Cassette, Vinyl and Digital.

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- If you liked the 90s and have a short attention span, check out Joe Stevens’ only album . After just 30 minutes total, if one can’t find something on IDAHOME that makes you laugh or nostalgic, you’ve maybe never seen a CD Binder.On IDAHOME, Joe Stevens combines various 1990s genres of songwriting. From Alternative to Punk to yes even Rap-Metal. Occasional Blink-182-esque humor is added for additional 90s street cred.“Home Sweet Idahome” is an anthemic Acoustic Alternative/Folk jingo jingle celebrating the greatest state.“Esoteric Transmission” hints at Goo Goo Dolls or Gin Blossoms Acoustic and Alternative Rock.“Jello is the Safeword” is a Punk/Alternative Metal humor piece. The song reimagines 50 Shades of Grey to be a femdom story in the Jello-Belt. But it’s only a joke, right?“Pink Dress” and “02U” are essentially Rap-Metal/Nu-Metal/Rap-Rock/whatever-that-era-was.“Quarantined” is an acoustic cover of Post-Hardcore heavyweights At the Drive-In. It’s lethargic in the style of Nirvana… or maybe Napoleon Dynamite.Because it's the 90s, IDAHOME is available on CD and limited copies of Cassette and Vinyl online or at The Record Exchange in Boise, Idaho. IDAHOME is also available to stream on Spotify and iTunes for those living in the now.

Joe Stevens - Home Sweet Idahome (Lyric Music Video)

