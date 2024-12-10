Total Point Urgent Care in Athens Texas Now Serving Mabank, Gun Barrel City, Malakoff, Eustace, and Frankston

Total Point Urgent Care in Athens Texas Total Point Urgent Care Accepts All Insurances - Located at 708 E Corsicana Street, Athens, Texas

Expanding access to urgent and primary care for Mabank, Gun Barrel City, Malakoff, Eustace, and Frankston with industry-leading weight loss treatments.

ATHENS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Total Point Urgent Care – Athens is excited to expand its high-quality healthcare services to nearby communities. Residents of Mabank, known for its close-knit community and Cedar Creek Lake recreation, and Gun Barrel City, a hub for lakefront activities, can now access exceptional urgent care closer to home. Malakoff, rich in historical charm, and Eustace, a serene small-town oasis, will also benefit from our expertise. Frankston residents, with their scenic Piney Woods surroundings, are warmly welcomed.In addition to urgent and primary care services, Total Point offers the country’s leading Weight Loss Treatment Program . Designed by medical experts, this program focuses on sustainable weight loss tailored to individual needs, combining medical oversight with personalized plans to help you achieve long-term success.Our services cover a wide range of urgent care needs, from minor injuries to illnesses. We proudly accept all forms of insurance, including Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, UnitedHealthcare, and many more. We’re committed to providing accessible care for everyone.With our convenient location, residents in Mabank, Gun Barrel City, Malakoff, Eustace, and Frankston can depend on us for exceptional care. Total Point Urgent Care ensures everyone has equal access to medical attention, providing a vital resource for these communities.📞 Phone: (903) 476-0061🌐 Visit: www.totalpointcare.com/locations/athens-texas

