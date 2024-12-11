Thoropass Introduces First Pass AI: Transforming Infosec Audit Preparation with AI-Driven Evidence Verification

First Pass AI improves audit confidence and eliminates the key bottleneck in the process by verifying evidence for acceptability before submission to audit

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thoropass , the global leader in infosec compliance and audit solutions, today unveiled First Pass AI , a groundbreaking innovation that redefines the audit preparation process. This industry-first capability pre-screens evidence before audit in seconds, eliminating the bottlenecks between evidence collection and auditor acceptance, saving thousands of manual QA hours and accelerating audit cycle times for businesses worldwide.Despite the proliferation of compliance automation tools, organizations have still faced the daunting challenge of manually reviewing and verifying evidence before submitting it to auditors or facing endless audit loops when auditors reject evidence. First Pass AI eliminates this roadblock, leveraging AI to automate evidence verification while delivering unprecedented accuracy, consistency, and speed.“Automation tools have made evidence collection easier, but audits remain a nightmare because compliance teams and auditors must validate evidence for acceptability—an entirely manual, time-consuming, and error-prone process,” said Thoropass co-founder and CEO, Sam Li. “First Pass AI fixes one of the thorniest issues our customers face by first confirming that your evidence is complete and accurate prior to submission, building confidence that what you submit will be accepted—greatly reducing or eliminating endless cycles. This is truly a game-changer for audit preparation and management.”Fixing the Gaps Standalone Compliance Tools and Auditors Can’t AddressStand-alone compliance platforms have worked to streamline the process of collecting and storing evidence, but have largely failed to address the most critical stage of the audit: validating evidence for submission. Without this, businesses are left guessing—is evidence complete, consistent with the evidence request, and audit-ready? The result is endless rework and increased cycle times.Thoropass’ First Pass AI eliminates this gap. By pre-screening thousands of artifacts at near-instant speed, First Pass AI identifies common mistakes like missing documents, incorrect time periods or date stamps, and evidence discrepancies. Teams receive immediate feedback, eliminating hours of manual QA and back-and-forth with auditors.“We’ve seen firsthand the pain points compliance teams face,” said Thoropass VP of Product, Andrew Persons. “Evidence validation is the Achilles’ heel of infosec audits, and no one else has figured out how to solve it at scale. With First Pass AI, we’re not just accelerating the process—we’re fundamentally transforming it by removing inefficiencies and uncertainty. This is AI solving real problems compliance teams face as they prepare for every audit.”Quantifiable Impact: Time and Cost Savings at ScaleThe introduction of First Pass AI delivers measurable results. Thoropass expects the capability to:--Cut secondary auditor requests by up to 80%, drastically shortening audit cycles.--Reduce manual QA time by 95%, freeing internal resources to focus on core business priorities.--Increases confidence in submissions, reducing the risk of delays caused by rejected evidence.By streamlining the process and eliminating inefficiencies, companies using First Pass AI can reduce costs and improve their overall audit experience—all while ensuring compliance and security standards are met with precision.Seamlessly Integrated for Audit-Ready ComplianceBuilt directly into Thoropass, First Pass AI is available as an opt-in preview for all full-platform and audit customers as of today. Unlike standalone compliance tools, Thoropass combines automated evidence collection, independent in-house auditors, and now First Pass AI to deliver an end-to-end audit solution. This integration ensures that every step of the process—from evidence collection to final report—is streamlined and friction-free.As part of the launch of First Pass AI, Thoropass is now making its audit module available as a standalone offering. Companies who have already invested in GRC tooling but wish to streamline their audit process can now purchase the Thoropass audit module with First Pass AI included.Li continued, “Businesses have spent years trying to solve audit pain through compliance automation alone, but if you don’t address the audit process itself, you’ve only solved the first part of the problem. Thoropass is the only platform capable of transforming the entire audit journey, and First Pass AI demonstrates how we’re setting a new standard for what’s achievable in compliance and audit automation.”Thoropass is fully committed to responsible AI usage and data security. The platform is ISO 42001 certified, ensuring the highest standards of AI governance and compliance. Thoropass never uses customer data—including source uploads, queries, or AI-generated responses—for any purpose beyond the specific audit engagement, safeguarding customer privacy and trust.About ThoropassThoropass facilitates the infosec compliance processes for businesses, delivering compliance automation software and audit capabilities that enables its customers to efficiently increase supported compliance frameworks and accelerate their infosec audits. Thoropass integrates directly with its customers’ operational frameworks to automate evidence collection and enable continuous monitoring to ensure audit readiness. With a team of in-house, independent auditors proficient in major compliance frameworks such as SOC 2, HITRUST, HIPAA, GDPR, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, and ISO 42001, among others, Thoropass conducts over 1,000 audits every year, with a commitment to supporting companies in maintaining high standards of compliance and security. Learn more at www.thoropass.com

