Thoropass penetration testing service joins elite group in being CREST accredited

Thoropass’ pentesting service recognized as best in class alongside an exclusive group of global providers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thoropass , the global leading infosec compliance delivery platform, today announced its penetration testing ( pentesting ) services becoming CREST accredited. CREST is the primary accreditation organization for pentesting worldwide, and has certified less than 400 companies globally. By undergoing the months-long process to prepare for and become certified, Thoropass can now offer current and prospective clients best-in-class pentest services that provide further confidence in their compliance and cybersecurity programs.“With CREST accreditation, we’re able to better serve our clients—especially those in highly regulated industries, like FinTech and HealthTech—by offering them the highest level of confidence in our services,” said Thoropass Director of Business Operations Donavan Trieu.CREST is an international not-for-profit based in the UK and focused on cybersecurity. To date, CREST has only granted accreditation to approximately 350 companies worldwide. Its accreditation is recognized around the world, and especially in Europe, where many European organizations value this certification when selecting cybersecurity partners. With a CREST accreditation, Thoropass can now assure clients that its team meets the highest standards possible for technical skill, methodology, and quality in cybersecurity testing.“Above all else, CREST accreditation means an expectation of quality and expertise for customers,” said Trieu. “CREST certified audits are globally recognized as being up to date and compatible with the most common security frameworks across industries. Customers directly benefit from this by gaining a sense of assurance that they can share with their customers and partners.”CREST certification aligns with many regulatory and compliance standards, including ones that Thoropass already offers, giving organizations confidence that their security testing meets recognized requirements. Accredited pentesters undergo rigorous continuous training, which validates their skills and expertise, offering clients a higher level of trust in the findings and recommendations provided. Combined, Thoropass now offers some of the best pentesters in the world with the best-in-class compliance technology, creating an unparalleled offering for companies seeking uncompromising information security.As part of its industry-leading compliance software and audits, Thoropass has offered pentesting to customers for some time. With the confidence granted by this new accreditation, Thoropass will begin offering its pentesting as a standalone service to those in need. While already required for frameworks such as PCI DSS and HITRUST, pentesting can help any organization attain a more robust security posture to use in tandem or standalone with other compliance products. For more information about pentesting at Thoropass, visit: https://thoropass.com/platform/penetration-testing/ About ThoropassThoropass facilitates the infosec compliance processes for businesses, delivering compliance automation software and audit capabilities that enables its over 1000 customers to efficiently increase supported compliance frameworks and accelerate their infosec audits. Thoropass integrates directly with its customers' operational frameworks to automate evidence collection and enable continuous monitoring to ensure audit readiness. With a team of in-house, independent auditors proficient in major compliance frameworks such as SOC 2, HITRUST, HIPAA, GDPR, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, and ISO 42001, among others, Thoropass conducts over 500 audits every year, with a commitment to supporting companies in maintaining high standards of compliance and security. Learn more at www.thoropass.com

