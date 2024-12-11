National Press Club in DC is the venue for the Metropolis Americas Migration Summit, December 12 and 13, 2024

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The annual Metropolis Americas Summit will be held on December 12 th and 13 th at the National Press Club in Washington, DC. Themes for the Summit include the impact of the US elections on migration in the Americas, Immigration Advocacy in North America, Policy Changes and Emerging Trends on Migration, Labor Mobility, Regional Migration Governance and the State of public opinion on Immigration in the United States and Canada.

There will be speakers from the Organization of American States, the Migration Policy Institute, Pew Research, World Education Services, the National Immigration Forum, the American Immigration Council, HIAS and others.

A detailed survey of American and Canadian Opinion on Immigration will be released on the morning of December 12 th.

For more information please contact

Shania Bramble at :

shania.bramble@acs-aec.ca

