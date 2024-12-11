Logistics Group International Joins EPA SmartWay Transport Partnership Program

LGI SmartWay Partnership Program

Logistics Group International (LGI) Affirms Support for Sustainability in Transport With SmartWay Partnership

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logistics Group International (LGI), a leader in freight transportation and logistics solutions, proudly announces today that it joined the SmartWayTransport Partnership, an innovative collaboration between U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and industry that provides a framework to assess the environmental and energy efficiency, the literal sustainability of logistics, in today’s supply chains.LGI will contribute to the Partnership’s savings of 379 million barrels of oil, $52 billion on fuel costs, 162 million metric tons of CO2, 2.8 million short tons of NOx and 114,000 short tons of PM.This is equivalent to eliminating annual energy use in over 24 million homes. By joining SmartWay Transport Partnership, LGI demonstrates its strong environmental leadership and corporate responsibility.“Achieving the SmartWay Certification is a milestone for LGI and reflects our dedication to progress and corporate responsibility. This recognition solidifies our position as a forward-thinking logistics provider and underscores our commitment to sustainable practices that benefit not only our clients but the environment as well,” said John Rivers, CEO of LGI.“As we look to the future, this certification will serve as a foundation for driving innovation, enhancing partnerships, and ensuring that LGI remains a trusted leader in the logistics industry.”The SmartWay Certification, awarded by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), is a mark of excellence for companies prioritizing environmentally responsible freight transportation across multiple industries.By meeting stringent fuel efficiency requirements and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, regardless of whether over-dimensional cargo logistics or refrigerated transport , LGI joins an elite group of industry leaders dedicated to advancing logistics sustainability.The certification recognizes LGI’s initiatives to optimize operational efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. By integrating next-generation technologies, prioritizing eco-friendly transportation methods, and working closely with carrier partners who share the same commitment, LGI ensures its operations contribute to a greener supply chain.Partnering with SmartWay-compliant carriers to expand sustainable transportation options.Continuous investment in employee training programs focused on eco-conscious practices.Building out stronger customer relationships through the guiding principles of trust and transparency.Devising new and innovative managed transportation solutions for shippers that want to reduce their carbon footprint.The SmartWay Certification demonstrates LGI’s leadership in building a more sustainable logistics future, aligning with the evolving priorities of customers seeking responsible business partners.As global supply chain challenges grow, LGI’s SmartWay Certification marks another milestone in the company’s mission to provide value-driven and environmentally conscious logistics services.About SmartWayDeveloped jointly in early 2003 by EPA and Charter Partners represented by industry stakeholders, environmental groups, American Trucking Associations, and Business for Social Responsibility, this innovative program was launched in 2004. Partners rely upon SmartWay tools and approaches to track and reduce emissions and fuel use from goods movement. The Partnership currently has nearly 4,000 Partners including shipper, logistics companies, truck, rail, barge, and multimodal carriers. For information about the SmartWay Transport Partnership visit www.epa.gov/smartway About Logistics Group InternationalLogistics Group International (LGI) is a premier third-party logistics provider offering a wide range of transportation solutions across North America. Focusing on building lasting relationships and delivering exceptional service, LGI is dedicated to supporting its sales team and customers alike. Learn more about LGI’s logistics solutions at www.lgiinc.com Media ContactJason Jimenez-Vanover, 8307432948, jason@jci-marketing.com, www.jci-marketing.com

