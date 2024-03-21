Submit Release
SEO AGENCY, JCI MARKETING, RELEASES NEW AI TOOL, OPENS DOOR TO EASIER, FASTER CONTENT CREATION

The future of content via the JC-AI

The JC-AI creates quick content and is the future of content creation without a chatbot.

The JC-AI Offers SMBs Reliable, Consistent Content Without Usual Chatbot Challenges, Eliminating Endless Prompting, and Revisions.

The JC-AI isn’t a chatbot or AI assistant. The JC-AI is a tool to create content based on simple answers that uses our 15+ years of experience-based marketing.”
— Jason Jimenez-Vanover
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The JC-AI is a powerful AI tool that promises high-quality content based on extensive marketing expertise first and large-language models (LLMs) second to create an affordable marketing solution.

“We’ve seen how clients struggled to create quality content on a limited budget. We knew that typical costs of content creation had built barriers to effective marketing. So, we set out to develop a long-term, affordable solution. The JC-AI is a rebel in content and restores power to SMBs that have found themselves unable to tap professional content services,” said Kevin Jessop, COO of JCI Marketing.

The JC-AI uses a simple form to get minimal information from each user, and in turn, it generates social media content almost instantly and SEO-ready blogs in less than 10 minutes without having to navigate an endless string of prompts and complex chatbots.

With the JC-AI, marketers and business owners can finally create quick and effective content without added hassle and advanced marketing or AI training.

Based on a membership structure, the new tool enables cost-efficient content while protecting the user’s data from the AI and delivering content straight to a user’s email inbox.

“The past 18 months have led to an overwhelming amount of prompt engineering articles and solutions that promote a DIY approach to content,” said Jason Jimenez-Vanover, CEO of JCI Marketing. “With limited resources, one has to be an AI expert or prompt specialist, and marketing busywork is now a chatbot hellscape. We’re proud to offer this mind-blowing solution. The JC-AI isn’t a chatbot or AI assistant. It’s not another tool that’s going to make you feel behind the curve either. The JC-AI is a tool to create content based on simple answers that uses our 15+ years of experience-based marketing.”

The JC-AI is not an AI like others in the market, but rather, a complete and stable solution at 70-90% lower cost than agency-created content. This tool creates unique, insightful and high-quality content helping businesses to gain ranking on social or search engine results pages (SERP).

About JCI Marketing

JCI Marketing is a full-service marketing agency that specializes in search engine optimization, social media management and content marketing. Through white-glove marketing, first-hand knowledge, and a data-driven process, JCI Marketing is reshaping the standards for agency cost, execution, and value in content by releasing the JC-AI. Learn more at jci-marketing.com/the-jc-ai-membership to get started.

Jason Jimenez-Vanover
JCI Marketing
+1 830-743-2948
jason@jci-marketing.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

About the JC-AI Overview for Social

