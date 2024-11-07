Genevieve Fitzgibbon Named 2024 Dr. Joseph Adlestein Professional Leadership Awardee

Genevieve Fitzgibbon, recipient of the Dr. Joseph Adlestein Professional Leadership Award

Keystone Human Services honored Genevieve Fitzgibbon with the Dr. Joseph Adlestein Professional Leadership Award at the 52nd Annual Meeting of the Membership.

When it comes to disability rights, she is a powerful advocate alongside people with disability. Everything she does centers around inclusion.” — Charles Sweeder, President and CEO of Keystone Human Services

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 6, 2024, Keystone Human Services (KHS) honored Genevieve Fitzgibbon with the Dr. Joseph Adlestein Professional Leadership Award at the 52nd Annual Meeting of the Membership.

This award is given annually to someone in a professional role who is a powerful advocate for people with disability, supporting them to be valued and fully participating members of society.

As the President and CEO of Keystone Human Services International, a subsidiary of Keystone Human Services, Fitzgibbon has devoted her career toward the full community inclusion of people with disability and equal rights for all people, especially those who are most deeply marginalized.

She has over two decades of experience promoting the development of innovative supports for people with intellectual disability, autism, and those who use mental health services. She has been involved with Keystone Institute India since its inception and was also deeply engaged in the formative stages of KHS’s ongoing work in the Republic of Moldova, where she continues to provide guidance and oversight.

“Genevieve has been a driving force behind KHS’s international work, fostering relationships and partnerships with like-minded global organizations with the goal of developing sustainable community-based services with people with disability rather than for them,” said Charles S. Sweeder, President and CEO of Keystone Human Services. “When it comes to disability rights, she is a powerful advocate alongside people with disability. Everything she does centers around inclusion.”

“I’m proud to be part of presenting this award to Genevieve,” said Stephen Rader, Chair of the KHS Board of Directors. “She has a passion and energy for bringing Keystone’s vision and values to life.”

###

About Keystone Human Services

KHS is a multi-national human services organization based in Harrisburg, PA. KHS operates in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, the Republic of Moldova, and India, providing advocacy, services, and supports in early childhood education and family support, mental health, autism, and intellectual, developmental, cognitive, and physical disability. We build communities where everyone can thrive, direct their own lives, establish homes, find meaningful work, pursue education alongside their peers, and fill valued roles in the community. In addition to operating as KHS, KHS provides services through Susquehanna Service Dogs (SSD), Capital Area Head Start (CAHS), Partnerships for People, Key Human Services, Keystone Moldova, and Keystone Institute India.

More information can be found at KHS.org and KeystoneMoldova.md

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.