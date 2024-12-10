Coalition for Justice in Liberia Urges United Nations to Reassess Engagement with Individuals Implicated in War Crimes

The UN’s actions must reflect its commitment to accountability, justice, and the rule of law by sanctioning Lewis Browns and other human rights violators

WASHINTON, WA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Coalition for Justice in Liberia, led by its founder Lovetta Tugbeh, has issued a powerful call to the United Nations (UN) to reevaluate its engagement with Lewis Brown, an individual named in Liberia’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) report for his alleged involvement in severe human rights violations during Liberia’s devastating civil war.The TRC, a pivotal mechanism established to guide Liberia’s recovery from years of conflict, outlined clear recommendations for prosecuting those responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity.However, Mr. Brown’s continued interaction with the UN has raised significant concerns about the organization’s adherence to its stated commitment to justice and human rights.Accountability Under ThreatThe Coalition’s statement emphasizes that the failure to address the TRC’s recommendations undermines Liberia’s reconciliation process and perpetuates a culture of impunity.“It is disheartening to see individuals named in the TRC report, including Mr. Brown, continue to hold positions of influence and enjoy platforms like those offered by the UN,” said Ms. Tugbeh.Despite the UN’s longstanding presence in Liberia, the Coalition asserts that justice for victims of the civil war has been elusive. The organization’s association with figures like Mr. Brown sends troubling signals to victims and the international community. “The message is clear: those implicated in heinous atrocities can operate without accountability,” Ms. Tugbeh added.A Call for Decisive ActionThe Coalition for Justice in Liberia is urging the UN to take immediate steps, including:Reassessing partnerships with individuals named in the TRC report.Advocating for the establishment of a war and economic crimes court, as recommended by the TRC.Publicly reaffirming its commitment to justice, accountability, and the rights of victims.The establishment of such a court would serve as a critical step in addressing the crimes committed during Liberia’s civil war, providing justice for victims, and signaling that impunity is no longer tolerated.Victims Deserve JusticeThe Coalition underscores that ignoring the TRC’s findings deepens mistrust among victims, many of whom continue to suffer from the atrocities committed during the war. “The survivors and families of victims have waited for far too long,” said Ms. Tugbeh. “Justice delayed is justice denied, and Liberia cannot achieve lasting peace without addressing its past.”A Global ResponsibilityAs a global institution tasked with upholding human rights, the UN must lead by example. Ms. Tugbeh warned that the organization’s credibility is at stake if it fails to distance itself from those implicated in atrocities. “The UN’s actions must reflect its commitment to accountability, justice, and the rule of law. Engaging with individuals tied to Liberia’s darkest days risks undermining its moral authority,” she said.The Coalition for Justice in Liberia urges the UN and the international community to stand firmly against impunity and prioritize justice as a cornerstone of reconciliation and sustainable peace in Liberia.

