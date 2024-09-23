CJL Welcomes President Boakai's Participation at UNGA, Calls for Greater International Support for Justice

War and Economic Crimes Court in Liberia

Coalition for Justice in Liberia Welcomes President Boakai's Participation at UNGA, Calls for Greater International Support for Justice and Accountability

WASHINTON, WA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Washington, United States—September 23, 2024 – The Coalition for Justice in Liberia (CJL) warmly welcomes the participation of President Joseph Boakai at the United Nations General Assembly, where Liberia stands as a signatory to several key human rights conventions and treaties. These international commitments reflect Liberia’s obligation to protect the rights and dignity of all its citizens. However, Liberia’s journey to true justice remains incomplete, with the scars of two brutal civil wars—claiming over 250,000 lives—still fresh in the memories of survivors, many of whom continue to await reparations and justice.CJL commends President Boakai’s administration for its significant progress in this area, most notably the issuance of Executive Order 131. This executive order establishes the groundwork for the creation of a War and Economic Crimes Court, while also forming a vetting committee comprised of civil society leaders and members of the Liberian National Bar Association to ensure the court’s transparency and impartiality.Despite these promising steps, CJL urges President Boakai to go further. The organization calls on him to leverage his platform at the United Nations to secure the full backing of the international community for the swift establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court. Additionally, CJL stresses the urgent need to implement the recommendations of the Liberia Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), which include reparations for victims and addressing the systemic causes of Liberia’s conflicts."For too long, previous administrations have failed to tackle the urgent need for justice, which is the cornerstone of the rule of law and good governance. Without it, Liberia risks remaining mired in a cycle of instability, preventing the country from moving towards lasting peace and prosperity," said Lovetta Tugbeh, Founder of the Coalition for Justice in Liberia.The Coalition remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring justice and accountability as key pillars for reconciliation, development, and enduring peace in Liberia. CJL is confident that with strong international support and a robust commitment to implementing the TRC’s recommendations, Liberia can finally close this painful chapter and build a brighter, more stable future.

The Importance of War and Economic Crimes Court in Liberia

