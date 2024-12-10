Submit Release
Lottery Makes November Transfer of $9,529,254.66 to State

Mega Millions jackpot soars past $600 million, Powerball jackpot hit

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation completed its November transfer of $9,529,254.66 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. This brings the Fiscal Year 2025 total to $46,011,791.38. All numbers contingent on annual financial audit.

Jackpot Update

The Mega Millions jackpot cruises past $600 million with Wednesday’s jackpot being an estimated $619 million, with an estimated cash value of $297.7 million. Tonight’s Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $16.47 million with an estimated cash value of $7.94 million, while Powerball’s jackpot has reset to an estimated $20 million with an estimated cash value of $9.7 million after a New York player matched all six numbers Saturday and won the $256 million jackpot with a cash value of $123.5 million.

$20 My Lottery Dream Home Instant Game: 2nd Chance & Bonus Promotion

To celebrate the Mississippi Lottery’s 5th anniversary, the My Lottery Dream Home scratch-off game includes a special bonus promotion with eight drawings every two weeks. The second special bonus promotional drawing concluded Thursday, Dec. 5 with the following winner cities announced:

  • $15,000 prize: Calhoun City, Miss.
  • $10,000 prize: Purvis, Miss.
  • $5,000 prize: Aberdeen, Miss.
  • $1,000 Digital Gift Card prize: West, Miss.
  • $1,000 Digital Gift Card prize: Richton, Miss.

Enter your non-winning tickets by 11:59 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, for the next Bonus Promotion drawing occurring Thursday, Dec. 19. 

Prizes in the Bonus Promotion drawing include $15,000, $10,000, $5,000, and two $1,000 digital gift cards for use at select stores. All entries for the bonus promotion are automatically entered into the My Lottery Dream Home 2nd Chance promotional drawing for $1 million. Learn about the prizes, rules, and the drawing schedule at www.mslottery.com by clicking on the Bonus Promos tab.

