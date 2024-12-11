Işık Abla Ministries (IAM): Inspiring Faith in Top Media Outlets

Isik Abla Ministries A New Era in America

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Işık Abla Ministries (IAM) is a global beacon of hope and empowerment led by visionary founder President and CEO Işık Abla, who was born in Turkey and raised as a Muslim, fled to America for freedom.Isik Abla shares her recent opinion articles, inspiring faith in top media outlets speaking to a new era in America , featuring most recently in Fox News Digital and The Washington Times' Higher Ground.Isik Abla said, "For over a decade, I have dedicated my life to bringing the gospel to some of the world’s most challenging regions. My calling to reach the Muslim world has led me to create impactful content on social media, TV programs, and live events, where I seek to bring a message of peace, love, and salvation. I share these featured articles, underscoring my mission to transform lives, heal hearts, and restore relationships."The most recent article, "A new era for America: Biblical principles have been rekindled, don’t let the flame go out," in The Washington Times' Higher Ground, states..."America’s foundations were rooted in Biblical principles, and this election feels like a decision to reclaim those roots. As I look at our nation, I feel the weight of her potential, the influence she carries, and the incredible impact she could have if she truly returns to God. This moment is our opportunity to demonstrate the unshakable hope we have in Christ. I pray that we’ll stand together, holding tightly to His promises and loving fiercely. Even in our differences, may we show a love that is stronger than any political divide, a love that reflects the heart of our Savior."In an opinion article published in The Washington Times' Higher Ground, Isik Abla, President and CEO of Isik Abla Ministries , wrote, "Dear America: We can have civil war and face destruction or we can unite and fight the true enemy.""I grew up during the Civil War years in Turkey, experiencing firsthand the horrors of being in the middle of a battlefield. It was a war between the right and left parties, where people killed each other. I grew up amidst gunshots, bombs, and explosions. A terrorist training center was next to our building, and I developed complex PTSD at a young age, making fireworks anything but fun for me. My mom and I were once trapped in the middle of a battlefield until the police rescued us. The civil war ended only when the military coup intervened.When we are united, we can never be destroyed externally by our enemies.As a former abused Muslim woman who was redeemed by Jesus Christ in this great nation, I call on all Americans to unite and choose peace and love instead of fighting and destruction. Let us unite and discern who our true enemies are and take our positional authority. If we do this, America will transition from warfare to revival. And God will fight for us."In an article published in Fox News Digital, Isik Abla, with Christine Roussell, wrote that the message of Psalm 145, which states that God will provide for a person’s needs, brought much comfort to Virginia pastor Işık Abla during her personal struggles, which she shared with Fox News Digital."Acknowledging God's constant presence and care for humanity can be difficult, she said. In the hustle and bustle of our modern lives, it's easy to forget the profound truths that anchor us in faith and provide solace amid the chaos. For Abla, this line from Psalm 145 "is not just a comforting phrase for me — it is a lifeline that has seen me through some of the darkest times of my life."In an opinion article published in The Washington Times' Higher Ground, "We were praying to recover an abducted girl when we received the miracle news." Isik Abla wrote, "As our nation faces a critical hour with the escalating border crisis, the vulnerabilities of children entering this country are more glaring than ever, especially concerning human trafficking. The recent surge in these horrifying cases demands our immediate attention and action.Some time ago, we were praying for an abducted little girl. She was snatched from her parent’s house in a split second. It was unreal to her mother, who kept rewinding the dark hour when she couldn’t find her baby girl, who had been playing in front of the house with her friends. It was every parent’s nightmare."About: IŞIK ABLA Işık Abla was born in Istanbul, Turkey, and raised in a Muslim home. While living in Turkey, Işık earned her BA in Literature and Advanced Post Study in Business Administration. She worked in high-ranking executive positions for some of Turkey's largest corporations and traveled throughout Europe.Throughout her life, she experienced verbal and physical abuse and a highly violent, abusive marriage. In 1996, she fled to America from her violent husband. After years of struggling to rebuild her career and personal life, Işık fell into a deep depression and became suicidal. On the day she planned to end her life, she had a personal encounter with God, surrendered her life to Jesus, and received supernatural healing and redemption.Her life changed remarkably. After receiving the Lord’s call to ministry, she attended the Ambassador’s Commission School of Ministry and became an ordained minister. She furthered her education in Biblical studies and leadership training at Yale and Harvard.Today, Işık’s programs are broadcast in multiple languages in over 200 countries on six continents, reaching more than 700 million people. Her message of hope, love, and redemption continues to reach the Muslim world for Christ. As a Muslim background believer, she is uniquely positioned to authentically share the good news of Jesus Christ with Muslims.

