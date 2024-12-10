Michael Pariente Teams Up with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Strategic Conversations" with Chris Voss

Michael Pariente

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce the upcoming release of “Strategic Conversations,” featuring insights from Michael Pariente, Criminal Defense Attorney, alongside Chris Voss and other distinguished professionals.



Michael Pariente has been a dedicated advocate in criminal defense since 1998. After starting his career as a county prosecutor and assistant federal public defender in El Paso, Texas, he established his private practice in Las Vegas, Nevada. Known for his relentless defense of clients' rights, Michael has earned a reputation for his unwavering commitment to justice and his expertise in criminal law.



A defining moment in Michael’s career was his victory in the landmark 2019 case Andersen v. Eighth Judicial District Court, which secured the right to jury trials for defendants facing misdemeanor domestic violence charges. This ruling, hailed by The Nevada Independent as "the most significant Nevada Supreme Court case of the 21st century," underscored Michael’s role as a thought leader, with his insights on this decision published in the Nevada Bar Journal.



Michael’s background reflects a rich heritage. As the son of immigrant parents—his mother from Argentina and his father from India—he was raised with values of resilience and determination. His family’s unique story was even featured on NBC's This Is Us, showcasing his father's contributions to groundbreaking algorithms used in video technology today.



Michael is driven by a mission to defend against “bullies” he believes exist within various facets of the justice system, including prosecutors and law enforcement. For him, advocacy is both a shield and a sword, ensuring his clients are heard and fiercely protected. A firm believer in tactical empathy—a skill he honed from learning with Chris Voss—Michael has successfully applied this approach to negotiating with prosecutors, connecting with juries, and understanding clients’ needs.



Outside the courtroom, Michael is a passionate drummer who, much to the amusement (and patience) of his wife and neighbors, often unwinds with spontaneous jam sessions. Even on vacation, his dedication to justice remains a constant, as he is always prepared to serve his clients.



SuccessBooks® eagerly awaits the release of “Strategic Conversations,” a transformative guide to mastering communication in all areas of life. With insights from Chris Voss, Michael Pariente, and a talented team of co-authors, this book provides readers with essential strategies for navigating life’s most crucial conversations in business, personal relationships, and beyond.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.