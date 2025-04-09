Dr. Veronica Whittington Collaborates with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'The Leadership Playbook' with Jack Canfield

Dr. Veronica Whittington

MARION, IL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of “The Leadership Playbook”. Veronica joins an elite circle of co-authors, alongside legendary Jack Canfield, contributing to this powerful and life-changing publication.



"The Leadership Playbook” will be a powerful guide for those looking to elevate their leadership skills and make a lasting impact. Scheduled to re lease in summer of 2025.



About Dr. Veronica Whittington

Dr. Veronica Whittington is a transformational leader, author, and visionary redefining leadership and global impact. With a background in medicine, hypnotherapy, and negotiation, she empowers high-performing individuals to achieve personal transformation while leading initiatives that create meaningful humanitarian change.



As the founder of Redefining the Human Experience™ (RtHE), Dr. Whittington developed a system to aid her vision in challenging societal norms and redefining what it means to be human. Through the Human Experience Framework™ (HEF), she works one-on-one to create unique experiences that tackle challenges faced by leadership across all industries. But her work does not stop at the individual. She strives to address global challenges like clean water, sustainable energy, and child safety. Her mission is to inspire profound personal and societal transformation through aligned leadership, helping individuals and leaders make lasting change while reconnecting all of humanity with their deeper purpose.



Dr. Whittington's journey began with her own struggle to balance success and fulfillment, thus creating the HEF as a sanctuary for leaders to reflect, realign, and reconnect with their core values, enabling them to unlock their full potential and lead with purpose.



Her programs help visionary leaders break free from societal expectations and channel their success into transformative initiatives that positively impact the world.



In her upcoming autobiography hybrid, “Redefining the Human Experience™: Finding Truth, Power, & Transformation,” Dr. Whittington shares insights from her own experience and offers a broadened vision on how society might approach life's progression as an individual and collectively.



Email: Info@heframework.com

Email: Info@heframework.com



