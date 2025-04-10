Tameika Pope Joins SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'Unstoppable' with Lisa Nichols

Tameika Pope

BOWIE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce an exciting collaboration with Tameika Pope, who will be co-authoring the highly anticipated book, “Unstoppable”, alongside the renowned Lisa Nichols and an exceptional group of authors.



“Unstoppable” will inspire readers with stories of resilience and determination, proving that perseverance paves the way to success. The official launch of this empowering book is scheduled for the Summer of 2025.



With a career spanning three decades, Tameika L. Chambers-Pope has established herself as a leader in human capital development, navigating industries from Wall Street finance to K Street government, and now, the world of Broadway as an emerging theater producer. Through her coaching firm, Cultivate to Great, she empowers individuals to uncover their authentic path to success by strengthening self-awareness and personal growth.



Tameika’s thought leadership and expertise have been highlighted in Essence Magazine, Diversity Woman Magazine, the SheSuite, and Women to Watch Media. Combining her background in communications with a passion for women’s empowerment, she is also a sought-after speaker, writer, expert panelist, and event host. Her dedication to service extends to her role as a board member for Washington, D.C.’s oldest domestic violence shelter, where she advocates for survivors and community resources.



A native of Annapolis, Maryland, Tameika now resides in the Washington, D.C., area with her two daughters, Chandler and London. She finds joy in traveling, embracing new experiences, and practicing what she calls “indulgent self-care”—a philosophy that fuels her ambition and creative pursuits.



For further inquiries, contact Tameikapope@yahoo.com.



SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Tameika Pope on board for the creation of "Unstoppable” and looks forward to the insights she will contribute. Stay tuned for "Unstoppable” and prepare to be inspired by the collective wisdom of Tameika Pope, Lisa Nichols, and the exceptional team of authors.

