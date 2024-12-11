Blue Fusion Joins the XCELERATE Program for TOUGHBOOK

The partnership integrates Blue Fusion’s software with TOUGHBOOK hardware for the public sector and federal government.

By combining the best-in-class rugged computing hardware of TOUGHBOOK with the advanced edge compute capabilities of Blue Fusion, we can deliver essential tools to the first responders who need them.” — Travis Hudson, Executive Business Development Manager, Panasonic Connect

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Fusion today announced its partnership with Panasonic Connect in joining the prestigious XCELERATE Software Application Developer Program for TOUGHBOOK. The XCELERATE program allows software developers to integrate their products with Panasonic rugged notebooks, trusted by the public sector and federal government.The XCELERATE Software Application Developer Program for TOUGHBOOK marks an evolution of Panasonic Connect’s continued investment in the partner ecosystem focusing on relationships with the software developer community. This program builds on Panasonic Connect’s legacy of innovation and commitment to supporting partners and customers across industries, regardless of form factor or operating system. For Independent Software Vendor (ISV) partnerships, Panasonic offers a flexible, tiered program with three tailored options, empowering partners to choose the level of engagement that aligns best with their market strategy and goals.“Joining Panasonic Connect’s XCELERATE program gives us the opportunity to partner with a trusted provider in public sector and federal government solutions,” said Bruce Parkman, Founder, Blue Fusion. “By integrating our intelligence and fraud solutions with Panasonic Connect TOUGHBOOK devices, we can expand our capabilities to the field using reliable hardware. Panasonic Connect leads the industry in its domain, and this partnership will enhance our ability to support our public sector and federal partners in safeguarding our communities and nation.”“Panasonic Connect is proud to have Blue Fusion as a new alliance partner in the public safety, federal, and Department of Defense (DoD) markets,” said Travis Hudson, Executive Business Development Manager, Panasonic Connect. “Our customers are seeking streamlined solutions for purchasing and implementing end-to-end technology. By combining the best-in-class rugged computing hardware of TOUGHBOOK with the advanced edge compute capabilities of Blue Fusion, we can deliver essential tools to the first responders who need them.”Blue Fusion is available as an enterprise-wide intelligence and fraud solution that can be installed in any customer-owned environment. It integrates with SLED, DoD, OSINT/PAI databases or sensor technologies, delivering real-time access and a single pane of glass visualization of data. With an Authority to Operate and rigorous testing by the DoD, Blue Fusion features the largest connector marketplace for DoD and law enforcement agency datasets. The product is available directly through its partner system.Follow the TOUGHBOOK BrandThe Panasonic Connect TOUGHBOOK family of laptops and 2-in-1 tablets can be followed on social media channels including LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and X, and on our blog, Rugged Mobility for Business About Panasonic Connect North AmericaEstablished on April 1, 2022, as part of the Panasonic Group’s switch to an operating company system, Panasonic Connect North America is a B2B company offering device hardware, software, and professional services to provide value to customers across the public sector, enterprise, federal government, education, immersive entertainment, food services, and manufacturing industries. With the mission to “Change Work, Advance Society, Connect to Tomorrow,” Panasonic Connect North America works closely with its community of partners, innovators, and integrators to provide the right technologies to address customers’ ever-evolving needs in today’s connected enterprise.About Blue FusionBlue Fusion Technologies is a leader in real-time, data access on demand and analysis solutions, empowering government and public sector organizations to make better, faster decisions. The company’s patented technology integrates client-owned data with external databases and sensor technologies, enabling law enforcement, Department of Defense (DoD) agencies, and security managers to access and analyze data efficiently.Blue Fusion optimizes analytical processes for fraud detection and intelligence by providing real-time access to the data clients already own or have access to. Blue Fusion boosts analyst productivity by up to 80% by streamlining data management, transforming how organizations conduct criminal and intelligence operations. Our award-winning technology empowers analysts to uncover actionable insights faster, driving more informed decision-making. For more information, visit www.bluefusion.com or contact sales@bluefusion.com.

