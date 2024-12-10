Boss Up Foundation and Rap Snacks Join Forces to Rally Celebrity Support for Inner-City Schools

Boss Up Team address students Students compete in a entrepreneurship debate

BOSS UP ANNOUNCES A CALL TO ACTION TO HELP SCHOOLS IN CITIES ACROSS AMERICA CALLING ON CELEBRITIES AND ATHLETES TO GET ENGAGED

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- To address the dire needs of inner-city schools, Wise Intelligent, President of the Boss Up Foundation, and James Lindsay, CEO of Rap Snacks , are calling on celebrities and athletes to step up and make a difference.Together, they aim to mobilize resources and bring essential educational supplies and life-changing programs to underserved schools nationwide.The philanthropic initiative, spearheaded by the Boss Up Foundation, seeks to provide students with the tools necessary for a quality education. It emphasizes the urgency of this mission in the current climate of uncertainty.“I travel all over the country visiting schools and introducing our entrepreneurship curriculum, and what I see is heartbreaking,” said Wise Intelligent.“These schools desperately need basic educational supplies—books, computers, pencils, essentials. How can our children receive a quality education if they don’t even have the basics? It seems we’ve forgotten about the public schools in our communities. We must give them what they need to succeed.”James Lindsay echoed these concerns, underscoring the responsibility of those with influence to contribute.“Rap Snacks works with entertainers daily, and we know their power to inspire and lead by example. We call on celebrities and athletes to adopt schools and invest in our children’s futures. If we don’t care for our youth now, we will pay the price later.”The Boss Up Foundation and Rap Snacks are determined to create tangible change through this initiative. Beyond basic supplies, they plan to expand entrepreneurship programs that empower students with the skills to succeed academically and in life.This call to action urges entertainers, athletes, and community leaders to adopt schools, provide resources, and participate in mentorship opportunities. The collaboration reflects a shared vision: ensuring every child has access to the education and opportunities they deserve.For more information about how to get involved, visit www.bossupfdn.org AboutBoss up is the philanthropic component of Rap Snacks. It was designed to empower youth from under-resourced communities through enhanced proactive, real-world experiential programs filled with life skills education and the spirit of entrepreneurship that supports students' emotional, social, and ethical development. Every Boss Up participant acquires the business and life skills required to turn their dream into a plan, activate it, and achieve the first goal of every entrepreneur, which is to start their own business.Rap Snacks is a unique snack brand founded in 1994 by James Lindsay, with a concept that combines food and hip-hop culture. The company gained popularity by creating distinct potato chip flavors and packaging them with images of famous hip-hop artists. Its partnerships with major retailers like Walmart, Sam's Club, and Target helped to fuel the brand's success. Stores, and its collaborations with famous artists such as Snoop Dogg, Cardi B, Migos, Lil Baby, and Rick Ross. These artists have their signature flavors, creating a solid connection between the product and the culture. Rap Snacks was the fastest-growing C-store brand in 2023 and 2024.

