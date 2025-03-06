FOUNDER AND CEO OF RAP SNACKS JAMES LINDSAY CELEBRATES THE WOMEN WHO HELP RUN HIS COMPANY

James Lindsay with the Rap Snacks female executives. from lft top Whitney Warren, Taylor McCain, Rachel Grayson, bottom lft Ashley Lindsay, Bridget Evans

Rap Snacks celebrates its female executives in honor of Women's History Month

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of Women’s History Month, James Lindsay, Founder and CEO of Rap Snacks , recognizes the women who help run the brand. Rap Snacks Inc. has been labeled the brand of hip-hop culture, and many of its operations are led by strong women.“I appreciate all the extreme effort that goes into keeping our business moving. The women who work with me daily are part of the brand's success, and I feel it is important to acknowledge what people do, and I recognize their contributions,” said LindsayRap Snacks has intentionally put women in positions of strength, “my COO is a woman, my VP of marketing, a woman, my head of social media, a woman, my head of communications, a woman, my logistics specialist, a woman, and my accounting manager is also a woman,” continued Lindsay.Rap Snacks has just celebrated its thirtieth year in business. The brand has expanded into an international company and continues to grow, from potato chips, popcorn, honey buns, beverages, and candy. Rap Snacks plans to expand with additional snacks and will soon announce a new venture that will take the industry by storm. Rap Snacks is a brand that celebrates women. For further information on the company, please visit www.rapsnacks.net ABOUTRap Snacks – Rap Snacks is a unique snack brand founded in 1994 by James Lindsay, with a concept that combines food and hip-hop culture. The company gained popularity by creating distinct potato chip flavors and packaging them with images of famous hip-hop artists. Its partnerships with major retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and Target helped to fuel the brand's success. Stores, and its collaborations with famous artists such as Lil Baby, Master P, Migos, and Rick Ross. These artists have their signature flavors, creating a solid connection between the product and the culture. Rap Snacks was the fastest-growing C-store brand in 2023 and 2024.Rap Snacks has also expanded its line of products to include items like "Rap Noodles," candy, and honey buns, continuing to merge food with hip-hop. The company now expands globally, including the UK, Canada, and Spain.The brand is widely recognized as the most distributed Black-owned snack brand in the U.S., and its impact on the snack food and entertainment industries has been substantial, making it an iconic cultural brand.

