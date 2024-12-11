Occuspace Brings Scalable, Real-Time Space Utilization Data Solutions for Canada’s Public, Utilities & Corporate Sectors

Deloitte Canada and Occuspace deliver a data-driven approach to space management, enabling organizations to capture real-time occupancy data.

THOUSAND OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- December 2024 — Occuspace , a leader in real-time occupancy and space utilization technology, today announced a strategic collaboration with Deloitte Canada. This relationship unites Deloitte’s trusted advisory expertise and industry credibility with Occuspace’s cutting-edge, cost-effective technology, empowering organizations across Canada’s public sector, utilities, and corporate sectors to access essential, scalable utilization data without traditional cost and implementation barriers.By joining forces, Deloitte Canada and Occuspace aim to bring an accessible and transformative approach to space management, enabling organizations to capture critical, real-time occupancy data within days. Occuspace’s innovative plug-and-play technology bypasses the high costs and complex setups typically associated with traditional solutions, making it easier than ever for organizations to leverage accurate data for optimizing hybrid work environments and enhancing decision-making. Deloitte’s strategic guidance and proven track record will accelerate Occuspace’s introduction into new sectors, showcasing the power of scalable data solutions in supporting smarter workplace strategies.“Uniting with Deloitte Canada represents a new chapter for Occuspace,” said Nic Halverson, CEO & Co-Founder, Occuspace. “Deloitte’s expertise and trusted reputation allow us to deliver affordable, real-time data solutions to organizations in need of actionable insights. Together, we’re addressing a crucial need in today’s data landscape: simple, scalable, and impactful real-time data that drives both ROI (Return on Investment) and ROX (Return on Experience). This collaboration ensures that organizations can harness the data they need without unnecessary barriers.”“We are thrilled to be working with Occuspace to bring innovative solutions to the public sector,” says Kevin Radford, Partner, National Real Estate Advisory Practice, Deloitte Canada. “By combining Deloitte’s trusted advisory expertise with Occuspace’s cutting-edge technology, we are empowering government organizations to access real-time, actionable insights for better decision-making and resource optimization. This collaboration not only supports the public sector in adapting to evolving demands but also ensures they deliver greater value to stakeholders, fostering efficiency and long-term sustainability.”The strategic alliance positions Deloitte Canada and Occuspace to meet the growing demand for transparent, actionable data across Canadian industries. Leaders will now have access to a powerful, efficient solution that supports improved workplace planning, resource allocation, and hybrid work settings, making real-time, data-driven decision-making both practical and achievable.About OccuspaceOccuspace is a leading provider of privacy-first occupancy monitoring and analytics solutions, designed to help organizations optimize space utilization, improve operational efficiency, and ensure safety compliance. With a strong focus on innovation and customer success, Occuspace serves a diverse range of sectors, including higher education, commercial real estate, and government. Visit www.occuspace.io to learn more.For more information contact:Loren Brown,CMO, Occuspaceloren.brown@occuspace.io

