Occuspace Expands Presence in Higher Education with more than 80 New Customers and Growth Across 20 Existing Campuses

Occuspace, the leader in occupancy monitoring and data analytics for higher education in North America, is proud to announce substantial growth in 2024.

Now that we have real-time occupancy data, we are able to quickly see patterns and answer, with confidence, a lot of really critical allocation and campus planning questions.” — Maurini Strub, Interim Vice Provost at the University of Rochester

THOUSAND OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Occuspace, the leader in real-time occupancy monitoring and data analytics for higher education in North America, is proud to announce substantial growth in 2024.More than 85 new installations were initiated in colleges and universities this year, enhancing campus-wide space efficiency and utilization. Empowered with real-time data, these universities can now better manage their real estate, enhance student experiences, and ensure safety compliance–particularly in a post-pandemic world where space management and optimization is more crucial than ever.A partial list of technology-forward institutions that initiated Occuspace in 2024 include: Georgia Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, University of Missouri, Bibliothèque de l'Université Laval, University of Regina and University of Utah.“We are thrilled to welcome so many new higher ed institutions to the Occuspace family,” said Nic Halverson, CEO and co-founder of Occuspace. “Our privacy-first occupancy measuring technology is designed to help institutions assess and understand campus-wide space utilization, which empowers planning decisions based on factual data - as opposed to assumptions or snapshot style head counts.”"We cannot solely rely on traditional gate counts or circulation statistics to determine how our building is used and what services are in demand," said Scott Bigler, Associate Director of Operations & Protection Services at the University of Utah. Bigler added, "With Occuspace, we can now use real data to efficiently operate and grow the library."Additionally, building on the success of existing campus implementations, including Wake Forest University's ZSR Library, Iowa State University, University of Rochester & ETS (École de Technologie Supérieure), Occuspace has fulfilled expansion requests at more than 20 campuses this year.Occuspace also expanded its suite of products in 2024 with ‘Dwell Time,’ a tool that continuously tracks temporal space utilization. This dynamic data, combined with occupancy and visitor information, offers institutions a comprehensive set of tools for optimizing real estate, energy efficiency, and student experiences.As Occuspace continues to grow within the higher education sector, the company remains committed to innovation and excellence. The expansion reflects a growing demand for reliable, real-time data that can enhance campus operations and improve the overall educational experience.Maurini Strub, Interim Vice Provost at the University of Rochester remarked, “Now that we have real-time occupancy data, we are able to quickly see patterns and answer, with confidence, a lot of really critical allocation and campus planning questions.”About OccuspaceOccuspace is a leading provider of privacy-first occupancy monitoring and analytics solutions, designed to help organizations optimize space utilization, improve operational efficiency, and ensure safety compliance. With a strong focus on innovation and customer success, Occuspace serves a diverse range of sectors, including higher education, commercial real estate, and healthcare.For more information about Occuspace and its solutions, please visit occuspace.com.Media Contact:Loren Brown, CMOOccuspace949-677-8318 | loren.brown@occuspace.io

Video: Learn about Occuspace

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.