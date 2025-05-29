Impakt IQ Launches Pioneering BI Tool to Quantify & Manage Sustainability & Intangible Assets with Financial-Grade Rigor

There has never been an investor-grade way to manage the real drivers of enterprise value—until now.

New platform bridges gap between financial performance and sustainability—giving companies decision-grade intelligence to manage up to 70% of enterprise value

We’ve created the missing link between ERP and CRM systems—the business intelligence layer that modern companies need to manage performance in the era of Economics 3.0(TM).” — Elisa Turner, Founder and CEO of Impakt IQ

NAPA VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impakt IQ , a next-generation business intelligence platform, today announced the official launch of its groundbreaking software—designed to quantify, verify, and operationalize sustainability and intangible assets with the same rigor as financial reporting.As global regulations tighten and sustainability becomes a defining factor of corporate value, companies are under increasing pressure to manage the "Other 70%"—the intangible assets that now make up the majority of enterprise value. Impakt IQ is the first solution to provide a standardized, auditable framework that links sustainability performance, operations and financial outcomes, helping companies mitigate risk, unlock value, and meet rising stakeholder expectations.“We’ve created more than just a better management and reporting solution,” said Elisa Turner, CEO and Founder of Impakt IQ. “We’ve created the missing link between ERP and CRM systems—the business intelligence layer that modern companies need to manage performance in the era of Economics 3.0(TM).”Key features of Impakt IQ include:• A proprietary assessment framework aligned with global sustainability standards (including ISSB) that links sustainability performance to operations and finance• Investor-grade benchmarking, analytics, and scorecards• Insight into risk, opportunity, and performance across operations• Customizable materiality and operations matrices• Fully auditable reporting tools that integrate sustainability with P&LDeveloped in partnership with leading sustainability experts and the technology firm Brillio, Impakt IQ has already completed successful pilots with global clients and is poised to expand rapidly as regulatory mandates and market demand converge. The company is currently raising a seed round to scale its platform and meet growing demand from businesses seeking to quantify and operationalize sustainability and intangible assets.Impakt IQ addresses a massive gap in the market. While the global accounting industry manages tangible assets with $900B+ in annual revenues, no solution has existed—until now—for the equally vital, yet largely unmanaged, intangible assets such as sustainability, brand trust, and intellectual capital.About Impakt IQ:Impakt IQ is the first business intelligence platform purpose-built to quantify and manage the intangible drivers of business value. The software bridges sustainability, finance, and operations into one intuitive, investor-grade system that empowers leaders to compete, comply, and create value in a rapidly evolving economy. Learn more at www.impaktiq.com or contact press@impaktiq.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.