Impakt IQ Strengthens Financial Team to Ensure Seamless Market Entry for Sustainability Business Intelligence Platform

NAPA VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impakt IQ is pleased to announce the appointment of Lily Steinbach as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With a robust background in finance and sustainability, Lily’s strategic vision and experience will be invaluable as Impakt IQ navigates its next phase of growth.Lily has an impressive track record working with purpose-driven organizations, bringing over 15 years of experience in banking and acquisition finance, endowment management, impact investing, and initiatives that bridge the gap between micro- and macroeconomics. Her previous work with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (now ISSB of the IFRS Foundation) and the Omidyar Network focused on updating the systems, structures, and narratives underlying capital markets. Most recently, she served as Principal at Long Short Philanthropy LLC, where she assisted businesses in executing strategic transformations.Her ability to develop and implement robust financial frameworks has consistently resulted in enhanced profitability and strategic alignment, making her an ideal addition to the Impakt IQ leadership team. Lily will help Impakt IQ enhance its financial operations and develop strategies that align with providing the market with an innovative sustainability business intelligence tool that efficiently decodes, operationalizes, understands ROI, and communicates data into usable, investor-grade insights—providing much-needed visibility into a company’s sustainability, financial, and business performance.“I am excited to join Impakt IQ and contribute to its vision of providing the tool that helps companies integrate sustainability performance into business planning and performance management,” said Steinbach. “Together, we will navigate the complexities of our industry and drive meaningful impact for our clients, communities, and climate.”As CFO, Lily will oversee all financial operations, including budgeting, forecasting, and investor relations, ensuring that Impakt IQ is well-positioned to thrive in an evolving marketplace. Lily’s expertise will be crucial in refining the company’s financial strategies as she will help Impakt IQ not only meet its financial objectives but also drive positive sustainability impact across the economy. She is passionate about helping Impakt IQ safeguard investors and business leaders alike through better evaluation of the short- and long-term issues that drive value and generate risk.“We are excited to welcome Lily to the Impakt IQ family,” said Elisa Turner, Founder and CEO of Impakt IQ. “Her financial acumen and strategic insights will be invaluable as we continue to help companies understand how their sustainability performance directly affects their bottom line. Lily’s expertise will be instrumental in ensuring that we navigate the complexities of our industry while driving value for our clients and stakeholders.”Lily's educational credentials include a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Economics from NYU Stern School of Business; as well as a fellowship with the Congress-Bundestag at the Universität Tübingen in Germany. Her academic excellence, combined with her vast professional expertise, equips her with the tools necessary to help Impakt IQ achieve its mission.For more information about Impakt IQ and its commitment to sustainable business practices, visit www.impaktiq.com About Impakt IQ:Impakt IQ provides an investor-grade sustainable business intelligence tool that delivers insights into the interconnections between sustainability, business operations, and finance. Its mission is to help companies decode, operationalize, understand ROI, and effectively communicate their sustainability impacts in a concise, compliant, and cost-effective manner in the era of Economics 3.0™, revealing how values drive value.

