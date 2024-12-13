Rohde Brothers Inc. Earns AGC Projects of Distinction Award for NEW Zoo Penguin Exhibit Project

Sand Filters

PLYMOUTH, WI, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rohde Brothers Inc. has been honored with a Projects of Distinction Award from the Association of General Contractors (AGC) of Wisconsin for its innovative work on the design-build filtration systems upgrade at the Northeast Wisconsin Zoo’s (NEW Zoo) African Penguin Exhibit. The award recognizes outstanding achievements in construction and engineering excellence.The enclosure water filtration systems upgrade at the NEW Zoo focused on improving the life-support systems for the African penguin habitat, ensuring a safe, sustainable, and efficient environment. The project featured advanced filtration systems, a redesigned ozone water treatment system, and upgraded mechanical controls, eliminating the need for chlorine. These improvements have enhanced water quality, and reduced chemical exposure for animals and staff.NEW Zoo: A Green Bay Community TreasureLocated just outside Green Bay in Seymour WI, the NEW Zoo is a beloved community asset dedicated to wildlife conservation, education, and recreation. The zoo connects visitors with wildlife through engaging exhibits and programs, fostering a sense of environmental stewardship. As a regional attraction, it bolsters local tourism and contributes to the area’s cultural and economic vitality.“We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from the Association of General Contractors of Wisconsin,” said Mike Rohde, president of Rohde Brothers Inc. “This award reflects our team’s dedication to providing engineered solutions that create lasting benefits for both our clients and the communities they serve. At Rohde Brothers, we proudly say, ‘Let’s build something together.’”The Projects of Distinction Awards will be presented at a formal ceremony on Jan. 16, 2025, at the Monona Terrace Convention Center in Madison, WI. Rohde Brothers will celebrate this achievement alongside other industry leaders, team members, and project partners.About the Association of General Contractors of WisconsinThe AGC of Wisconsin is a leading professional trade association representing the state’s commercial construction industry. Its membership includes general contractors, specialty contractors, and industry service providers, all dedicated to advancing the construction industry through advocacy, education, and recognition of excellence. The Projects of Distinction Awards highlight the best construction projects in Wisconsin, showcasing innovation, quality, and craftsmanship.About Rohde Brothers Inc.Based in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Rohde Brothers Inc. is a trusted leader in mechanical contracting and engineering services, specializing in process piping, industrial and commercial HVAC, fabrication , and control systems. Known for its commitment to collaboration and innovation, Rohde Brothers delivers customized solutions to industrial and commercial clients across Wisconsin.For more information about this award-winning project or Rohde Brothers’ services, contact:Craig BahrVice PresidentRohde Brothers Inc.bahrcraig@rohdebros.com

