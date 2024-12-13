Rohde Brothers, Inc. Honored with Two Prestigious ABC Wisconsin Projects of Distinction Awards

The New Zoo Penguin Exhibit Sand Filters

Rohde Brothers, Inc. is proud to announce it is receiving Projects of Distinction Awards from ABC(The) Wisconsin, recognizing excellence in construction.

“We’re deeply honored to receive these awards and are grateful to ABC Wisconsin for recognizing our team’s hard work and dedication,” said Mike Rohde, President of Rohde Brothers, Inc.” — Mike Rohde

PLYMOUTH, WI, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rohde Brothers, Inc. is proud to announce it is receiving two Projects of Distinction Awards from ABC(The) Wisconsin, recognizing excellence in construction innovation and execution.The awards honor the company’s exceptional work on the North Star Chiller Project and the Northeast Wisconsin Zoo Penguin Exhibit Life and Safety Systems Upgrades.The Penguin Exhibit Filtration Upgrade received a Silver Award for outstanding achievement in advancing environmental safety, energy efficiency, and sustainability. This project involved a comprehensive overhaul of the life and safety systems supporting the African penguin habitat, ensuring optimal water filtration and pathogen control.The upgrades included new filters, and a completely re-designed ozone system which eliminated the need for chlorine addition. The project resulted in improved quality of life for the penguins and reduced the exposure to chemicals for the zookeepers.The North Star Chiller Project, also receiving a Silver Award, showcasing Rohde Brothers’ expertise in designing and executing advanced industrial refrigeration systems to optimize process efficiency and energy savings. This innovative project exemplifies the company’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions tailored to clients’ needs. This project required Rohde Brothers, Inc., to fast track the fabrication of an industrial glycol chiller system because the supplier was unable to produce the chiller within the time allotted by the project stakeholders. Rohde engineers and technicians designed and fabricated the chiller within the project.“We’re deeply honored to receive these awards and are grateful to ABC Wisconsin for recognizing our team’s hard work and dedication,” said Mike Rohde, President of Rohde Brothers, Inc. “These projects reflect our mission to provide a level of engineered solutions that are difficult to find. At Rohde Brothers, we’re proud to say, ‘Let’s build something together.’”The awards will be formally presented at the Projects of Distinction Awards Banquet on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at the Glacier Canyon Lodge in Wisconsin Dells. Rohde Brothers is thrilled to celebrate this achievement with team members, project partners, and other industry leaders.As a chapter winner, the Penguin Exhibit Filtration Upgrade is also eligible for the National ABC Excellence in Construction Awards, placing it among the nation’s top construction projects.About Rohde Brothers, Inc.Based in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Rohde Brothers, Inc. is a trusted leader in mechanical contracting and engineering services, specializing in process piping, industrial and commercial HVAC, fabrication, and control systems. With a deep commitment to innovation and collaboration, Rohde Brothers delivers customized solutions to industrial and commercial clients across Wisconsin.For more information about these award-winning projects or Rohde Brothers’ services, please contact:Craig BahrVice PresidentRohde Brothers, Inc.bahrcraig@rohdebros.com# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.